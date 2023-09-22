Thought for the Week, September 22 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

I am writing this on a glorious, warm day in early September. It is as if summer has returned for a little while to delay the approach of autumn.

But this is deceptive as the seasons follow one another just as they have always done and this year will be no different.

The English poet John Keats expressed his thoughts about autumn in his poem entitled ‘To Autumn’. He describes it as a “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, close bosom-friend of the maturing sun”.

A season of harvesting and shortening days.

He asks: “Where are the songs of spring? Ay, where are they? Think not of them…”

Keats sees autumn as a time of fulfilment. For us, too, the autumn of our lives can be just such an opportunity to see if the promise of spring has matured into a fruitful autumn.

Our lives, too, follow a similar pattern. As we get older, it is often said we are approaching the autumn of our lives.

Autumn can often fill us with a sense of sadness and regret, that we have not made more use of the spring and summer.

The Psalmist calls on God “to teach us to number our days so that we may get a heart of wisdom”.

A heart of wisdom will enable us to value each day, whatever season of life we may be in, and enable us to make full use of the time we have here on earth, not only in all the seasons of the year, but also in those of our lives.

Reverend Canon Keith Pagan, St Kiaran’s Episcopal Church, Campbeltown.