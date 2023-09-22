Scottish Maritime Museum announces travel subsidy for early years centres and primary schools

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Scottish Maritime Museum (Denny Tank) in Dumbarton has launched a travel subsidy of up to £300 to enable Early Years Centres and Primary Schools in Argyll and Bute to visit the award-winning Museum.

Schoolchildren visiting the museum, which sits on the River Leven by the Clyde and on the site of the former William Denny Shipyard, can enjoy a fun, educational and interactive session discovering the scientific and engineering innovations of the influential shipbuilder.

Schools can also see at first-hand how ship designs were tested and visit the Engage, Experiment, Engineer gallery.

They can also handle real historical objects and see STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) principles and discoveries in action at the first commercial model testing tank in the world which sits at the heart of the museum.

For primary schools in the area which are unable to visit, the Scottish Maritime Museum has also launched a series of free, cross-curricular Ship to Shore online learning workshops based on Curriculum for Excellence linked STEM activities.

Interested schools can contact the Learning Team by emailing: Education@scotmaritime.org.uk or by calling: 01294 278283.

cap: Young visitors enjoy the ‘Wonder Wall’ at the entrance to the museum’s vast Lighthouse building, which was once a shipyard engine shed.