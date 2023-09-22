Project to upgrade Jura fuel station

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A community project is under way to upgrade and secure the only fuel station on the Isle of Jura.

The facility, in the village of Craighouse, has been operated by Jura Community Business (JCB) since 2001 with the help of local volunteers.

However, the pumps have become increasingly problematic due to their age, bringing a greater risk of failure, which could result in weeks without fuel supply or even complete closure of the station.

JCB has secured a £50,000 investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) towards the total £110,000 cost of upgrading the station.

The works include installation of a four-pump dispenser, two each of petrol and diesel, which will enable two customers to fill up at the same time. There will also be a pay at the pump system to make filling up easier and quicker.

JCB will be able to generate fuel sales reports from a fuel monitoring function, and a new CCTV system will satisfy petroleum officer requirements. The group is also exploring the potential for EV charging points to be installed in the future.

The fuel station upgrade is one of several projects taken forward by JCB since the voluntary community group was formed in 1997. In 2019, it completed a £350,000 project to construct new business units, also in Craighouse.

Morag Goodfellow, HIE’s area manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: “We have a vital role in supporting community led projects that bring social and economic benefits to rural communities. Our work with Jura Community Business, which spans several years, is an example of continuous engagement to build capacity and take forward key projects that strengthen the resilience of both the community organisation itself and the wider local population. The upgrade of the fuel station will be a major boost to the people of Jura and those who visit the island. It will also be a key factor in attracting new people and business to the island.”

Donald Ewen Darroch, a member of the JCB board, said: “It’s great to be able to retain and improve an essential island service. The ability to have self-service along with slightly extended opening times will allow more flexibility for islanders and help ease the operating burden on the volunteers who operate the station. We appreciate the financial support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Argyll and Bute Council, without which this important project would not have proceeded.”