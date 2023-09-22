Letters, September 22 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Wellbeing Appeal is looking for help

Beatson Cancer Charity is launching its Wellbeing Appeal to ensure more patients and their families across the west of Scotland can benefit from its wellbeing services.

The charity is asking supporters and members of the public to help them deliver services including complementary therapies at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and its eight satellite services across the west of Scotland.

The satellite centres are based at Lanarkshire Beatson, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Vale of Leven Hospital and The Vale of Leven Centre for Health and Care, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and New Victoria Hospital.

Services delivered include massages, manicures and pedicures, reflexology and facials, hairdressing, wig fitting and podiatry.

Virtual services are also offered to patients that can’t make it into the hospital, meaning they can dial in from the comfort of their home and enjoy a relaxation session with a Wellbeing therapist.

These sessions also benefit carers and family members who are looking after someone as they can utilise the virtual wellbeing session together.

Donations to this appeal help us to provide complementary therapies to patients, which helps alleviate stress, promote a sense of wellbeing and ease anxiety.

Donate to the Wellbeing Appeal: https://www.beatsoncancercharity.org/the-latest/2023/september/wellbeing-appeal/

Beatson Cancer Charity

Calling out to new young musical talent

Scotland’s esteemed youth music touring project Hit The Road is launching its 10th year of shaping young musical talent today and we are calling for budding artists aged 14-19 to get involved in the initiative’s upcoming touring season.

Since its inception in 2013, Hit The Road has been instrumental in aiding the journeys of aspiring young musicians across the country, offering a platform for growth, networking and artistic expression.

The project has been a catalyst for countless success stories in the Scottish music scene, having supported over 300 musicians across 120 live performances and delivered hundreds of industry sessions.

Past participants of Hit The Road include the likes of Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi, celebrated singer-songwriter Be Charlotte, Perthshire-based pop-rock band Parliamo and uber-talented indie act Shorthouse.

As well as giving young musicians the chance to tour across Scotland and perform headline shows in their hometowns, the incredible initiative, run by the Scottish Music Centre, provides access to a series of workshops led by seasoned industry professionals.

These workshops cover a wide spectrum of topics, from live sound engineering to stage production, equipping young artists with essential knowledge and skills to take forward into future careers.

Hit The Road’s next touring season takes place now and March 2024 and those who are keen to be involved should apply at www.hittheroad.org.uk.

If you are between the ages of 14 and 19 and have a passion for music and live performance we would love to hear from you!

Hit The Road, www.hittheroad.org.uk