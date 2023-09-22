From Our Files – September 22, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday September 20, 2013

Lochgilphead pupils explore Ocean Explorer Centre

P7 Pupils from Lochgilphead Joint Campus were the first to explore Oban’s new Ocean Explorer Centre last week, discovering first hand the secrets of the sea.

Newly opened, the centre uses the latest technology and a host of interactive displays not only to show what life is like under the waves, but to demonstrate some of the leading scientific work being done at Dunbeg’s Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS).

Big plans for Kilmartin House Museum

Plans given to the Advertiser this week show that Kilmartin House Museum is to treble in size as a sleek, modern extension will be built around the museum’s existing two buildings.

Architects Reiach and Hall of Edinburgh have drawn up designs for an extension that will see the front of the museum transformed, with a glass entrance connecting the museum and café, which will be renovated to increase seating space.

The development includes a state-of-the-art education room, temporary exhibition centre, larger café, open storage space and bigger car-park.

The exhibition room at the back of the building will be expanded and fitted with temperature-controlled boxes to allow rare artefacts to be displayed, whilst the additional temporary display room will allow the museum to exhibit artefacts loaned from museums around the UK.

An education room will hold up to 80 people and allow the museum to deliver an in-depth programme at primary, high school and university level.

Meanwhile the open storage room will allow relics, recently found in Kilmartin Glen, to be displayed in special drawers for research students to view.

Bill Young, project manager of the development, said: “We hope that the expansion will put the museum on the map and become a key attraction to bring students and visitors to Mid Argyll.

“It is a very exciting time for the project and we look forward to working with the local community development and design.”

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 19, 2003

Town minister moving to paradise island

Lochgilphead Parish Church minister the Rev Alastair Gray will bid farewell to the town at the end of this month to take up a three-year secondment to the Bahamas.

Alastair, who has been Lochgilphead Church of Scotland minister for seven years, is making the leap to Nassau, also known as Paradise Island, with his wife Nina, where they will join the overseas congregation of the Church of Scotland.

Alastair told The Argyllshire Advertiser he would be carrying out general duties such as working with tourists and representing the Church of Scotland at various meetings in the United States and Caribbean along with other Church of Scotland congregations.

Alastair, popular in Argyll’s musical and Gaelic circles as well as in his role as a friend and member of the clergy, said that he would miss Mid Argyll and its people, but was sure that he would develop plenty of new, strong friendships in the Bahamas.

He said: “Lochgilphead has been a community where you meet not just church people but the whole community. It’s been a lovely community for musical interest and it has a very strong sense of belonging with community life.

“I look forward to being back every year on holiday visits.”

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 23, 1983

Health centre sought

A centrally-located health centre in Lochgilphead is to be sought by the local health council, which feels that such a proposal is more worthwhile than the suggestion put forward by local representatives of an organisation for the care of the elderly for a branch surgery in the centre of the town.

Calamity for music society

For Calamity read change of plan as the plan to produce Song of Norway has been dropped in favour of Calamity Jane.

Rehearsals are taking place in Ardrishaig Hall on Sunday afternoons and Tuesday evenings and the new members who responded to the Mid Argyll Music Society’s advertisement for cast for Song of Norway have adapted willingly to Calamity Jane.

It has now been brought to their notice that Calamity Jane was performed a number of years ago by Lochgilphead School. It will be interesting for those who remember that production to compare it with the one in preparation.

It is even possible that some of the cast of that production may like to join in this one and they can be sure of a warm welcome.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday September 17, 1963

Teacher returns from German visit

Glasgow schoolteacher Miss Inez Gillespie, Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, has returned to this country after spending three months in Berlin obtaining the residential qualifications required to enable her to teach German in Scottish schools.

Gillespie, whose visit was arranged by Mrs M F Nicoll, Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, in

consultation with the Berlin Association of Teachers, described her stay as “a wonderful

experience.”

Lochgilphead woman’s £50 tip

Tearoom-owner Mrs M. F. Nicoll, Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, has still not discovered the identity of the visitors who left a package containing £50 in her flat last Friday.

Mrs Nicoll found the package when she returned from the tearoom that morning.

It was addressed simply in block letters to Mrs Nicoll.

Sensing that there was something mysterious about the whole thing she called her husband. Several layers of wrapping later they both gasped as the parcel was opened to reveal a bundle of pound notes.

Inside was a letter also typed in block letters.

It read: ‘To find a tearoom where delicious coffee and baking is served by a cultured and pleasant personality, and, after investigation, most enterprising woman in a small place like Lochgilphead was a delightful surprise to us.

“We collected £50 for the best tearoom and especially for you. We apologise for taking your photo without your knowledge to be used after returning home. Good luck to you and all you do.”

The letter was signed:”A group of foreign writers.”

The parcel was not delivered through the post.