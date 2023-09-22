Councillor’s Column – September 22 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Councillor Jan Brown, Mid Argyll.

It’s been a really busy couple of weeks with what seems like back-to-back committee meetings. There’s been everything from planning to community services and everything in between finishing up with the full council meeting on September 29.

And then it starts again.

The community council meetings are also coming thick and fast after the summer break. They have been involved with gala days, summer fetes and coffee mornings to mention a few in their areas which have all been really well attended and raised funds for many good causes.

I want to mention the new Community Shop in Lochgilphead. There was a great article in the paper a couple of weeks ago telling us a bit about what they hope The Community Shop will be, but I can’t miss a chance to make comment on what a good job I think they will do.

The team are all working very hard to make sure the shop opens on September 30 and I for one will be there cheering from the side-lines.

Please come along and support The Community Shop – it is after all our shop where the profits will be put back into our community.

I really love the “can do” attitude of all those working here – it appears to be a labour of love rather than just a job.

Meanwhile, in Ardrishaig, following on from the success of the gala day, there have been a number of events planned and taken place, most notably “the Quiz.”

What a great success and really well attended. This really got people into the mood to go back out into the community. I’ll be getting a team together for the next one.

The community council also organised a ceilidh to raise funds for the Senior Citizen’s Christmas Dinner. The music was provided by local youngsters and a grand sum of £300 was raised.

There are a number of groups working hard to get things moving in Ardrishaig – like Ardrishaig Community Cycling, which has taken over what was the Bike Bothy that was run by Cycling UK and are looking for premises to call their own.

They are looking for people to join them for what will be a boost to their physical and mental health and what is also really fun.

They will help make sure you are safe on the road and how to look after your bike. They have a range of bikes available for the community to use. Have a look at their Facebook page.

There are also two groups working to turn the KGV Park near the primary school into a great community space.

The Community Garden is hoping to create a growing space and then some for everybody to enjoy and the KGV group is hoping to restore the sports field and create new facilities for everyone to enjoy sports and a swing park worthy of the name.

By working together and separately these groups will make sure they get the best use of the space available.

All of these groups have been working with and assisted by the council’s Community Development Department, which has helped right from the start.

With new development worker Lynn in post, the Ardrishaig Community Trust or “The Trust” as it is better known hopes to build on the work of Beks to promote the halls and their activities.

Once again, engaging with the community to find out what they would like and to get more involved.

Have a look on the Facebook pages for more information on what’s happening and how you can get involved.

I want to say a very well done to The Lochgair Association, whose hard work has resulted in a new hall almost ready to open its doors.

There are already a number of clubs using the hall and a few social events planned over the winter months.

This is our community and if we don’t use what people have worked hard to get started then it won’t be there for long. Come out and be a part of it you’ll find you might just like it.