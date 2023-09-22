CalMac documentary gets a second series

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Following the success of series one of Island Crossings, the BBC’s eight-part documentary about Caledonian MacBrayne, CalMac has confirmed that a second series has been commissioned.

The first series went behind the scenes to report on the working lives of the crew and staff who serve west coast communities across the network. It also focused on many of the people and communities which depend on CalMac, exploring their way of life and livelihoods.

Feedback about the first series from viewers, CalMac staff and communities has been very positive.

Island Crossings is being created by IWC Media, the production company behind Susan Calman’s Secret Scotland (Channel 5), Scotland’s Home of The Year (BBC One) and Location, Location, Location (Channel 4). They are preparing to travel the network once again in a bid to gather stories and filming opportunities. The second series will feature many people and places across the network.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “We are delighted with the success of series one, and are really looking forward to providing more insights into how CalMac operates. I really welcome the opportunity for us to give a true reflection of the lengths our people go to, to provide the best service we can for our communities and customers, highlighting the service that our colleagues provide every day even in challenging circumstances.

“Our customers constantly tell us how much they value and appreciate the people who work for CalMac, and Island Crossings is giving us the ideal platform to show viewers how committed they are to helping customers and island communities.”

All of the episodes of series one of Island Crossings are available to view on BBC iPlayer by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m001p4kw/island-crossings