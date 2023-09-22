Anger as Crinan Canal closure hits businesses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Business owners and community councillors in the Crinan Canal area have expressed their “extreme anger” at the winter closure of the waterway for almost seven months, which has been announced by Scottish Canals for essential works to be completed.

Frances Macdonald, owner of the Crinan Hotel, and North Knapdale Community Council secretary Richard Stein, outlined the effect the closure will have on businesses around the canal.

Principal contractors Mackenzie Construction began preparations on site on September 18. Scottish Canals said the last transit entry into the canal will be on Saturday October 21, with the canal then closing to boat traffic at 5pm on Wednesday October 25.

It expects to reopen the canal in mid-May 2024, with contractors finishing on site in mid-June.

The local businesses are demanding the canal reopen to navigation by Good Friday on March 29, 2024.

This will be the third year of the Crinan Canal winter works programme.

The hotel owner said: “It was really bad for business last year – and it is going to be worse this year.”

Stein has sent a strongly-worded letter to Scottish Canals chief executive John Paterson saying: “I have been asked to protest strongly by both our local community council and the Crinan Harbour Association.

“A range of other national and local bodies and our Argyll & Bute councillors support our complaint.”

Stein wrote: “The Crinan Hotel & Coffee Shop will be badly impacted. Those with boats in Bellanoch Basin will either have to move their boats now or leave them on the pontoon till mid-May.

“The Puffer has had to change all its usual spring plans. The Crinan Boatyard has already lost a contract as a result …

“There have been substantial local concerns widely held about the inadequate operation of the canal by Scottish Canals over recent years.

“It had been hoped recently that Scottish Canals were starting to take their obligations to run this important local and nationally important resource more seriously.

“Unfortunately, the plan for a seven-month ‘winter’ closure merely confirms that Scottish Canals sees the Crinan Canal as an unimportant peripheral part of its operation.

“We require an opportunity to bring local representatives to meet with you to discuss this issue.

“Although it might not seem urgent, canal users are already making their plans for the beginning of the season next year, so they need to know whether the canal will be open for their use.

“I look forward to hearing from you.”

In its statement giving details on the winter works, Scottish Canals said: “We are still investigating new methods of working so that we can minimise the impact of our works on the local community.”

Scottish Canals said the first proposed road closure this year will be from Monday, October 23, alongside Crinan Basin as far as the Crinan Hotel, on the Crinan loop road.

“The closure will be from 8am to 5pm each day, with restricted and residential access only,” said Scottish Canals.

“This closure is required for setting up the crane which will be carrying out lifting operations for the lock gate installation, as well as to allow some temporary works to facilitate these operations.

“We expect the closure to be in place for up to four weeks. During this period, the Crinan Hotel can be accessed via the western side of the loop road.”

Stein’s letter added: “I write in the strongest possible terms to object to the timetable for the ‘winter’ works on the Crinan Canal which commenced yesterday and are projected to close the canal until mid-May next year.

“Despite agreement to let us have closure dates early to allow businesses and seafarers to make plans, the closure dates for 2023-4 were only announced towards the end of July.

“Because of holiday disruption the extreme anger about the plans is only taking shape now.

“Last year there was unhappiness at the early closure of the canal at the beginning of October, reopening on 3 April.

“The complaint was that October, including half-term school holidays is a busy time for the canal. Scottish Canals agreed to take this into account in considering the works timetable for winter 2023/4 with their contractor.

“The canal closure for this year is planned to start on 26 October, although disruptive works commenced last weekend fully six weeks in advance. Almost in passing it was announced that the canal will only reopen in mid-May next year a period of almost seven months.

“The traditional boating season runs from Easter until the end of October. In earlier years the canal was open for that whole period. (For example, 2020-21 closure was from the beginning of November to the end of March).

“Last year when it was planned to carry out all the works which were actually completed as well as the replacement of the gates to the Crinan Sea Lock, (which was cancelled now to be carried out this year), it only closed from 2 October to 3 April.

“This year it is claimed that a longer period is required to complete only a part of what was to be carried out last year …”

Scottish Canals chief executive John Paterson said: “We are aware of the impact our winter works programme has on residents and businesses, the wider community and our boating customers.

“We have worked hard to keep everyone informed about this year’s essential works and to take onboard lessons learned from the previous two years investment programme to minimise disruption.

“In deciding the dates for this year’s works we carefully considered feedback received from a wide range of sources, including members of the local community, on the timing and around the disruption caused by last year’s works so we could learn from it.

“Taking this feedback onboard we delayed the works until after the traditional sailing season and the English school holidays. This decision was taken on Tuesday 4th July and within days we communicated this by email to a wide group of people, including representatives of the local community council.

“This was then followed up by a local door drop, social media posts and our website was updated with the information. In July, we held one of our now regular in person community meetings where everyone was invited to come and find out more about the works. Representatives from both Scottish Canals and our contractors attended this.

“Including these works the Crinan Canal has seen a total of £4.5m investment in the last three years, helping ensure this wonderful waterway is available for everyone to benefit from them for the next 200 years.

“These essential works are complex and just as significant as the previous years works programme. The existing lock gates are at their end of life and our robust inspection and monitoring programme tells us that they will not get through another season.

“This means that failure to undertake these works would most likely result in us having to operate the canal under restrictions and that when the locks inevitably failed, we would need to close the canal.

“As well as aging infrastructure we have been challenged over recent years with water shortages as a result of drought/extended dry periods the new gates will help to reduce water loss and secure the historic canal infrastructure and important navigation for years to come.

“Scottish Canals has routinely attended quarterly community meetings. In the last meeting a comprehensive outline of the works was provided, and we committed to publishing the anticipated key milestones on our website which we will do.

“In addition to this our Head of Customer Experience has been in regular communication with a range of our stakeholders and local businesses, and we have communicated with all long-term mooring customers to provide sufficient notice of the work and we will work to assist boaters in relocating their vessels.

“It is important to highlight that as communicated the canal will not be fully closed for the period of the works. Navigation will be maintained in and out of the canal at the Ardrishaig.”

