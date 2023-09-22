Acupuncturist’s walk will aid Gujarat communities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Kilmichael acupuncturist will provide her services in rural Indian community, with funding from people in Mid Argyll.

Emma Vaughan completed a 15-mile sponsored walk along the Crinan Canal and back on Saturday and raised £750.

The money will go a long way to help provide care in the poor rural area, £25 covers the cost of six treatments for one person.

Emma is a trustee and volunteer for World Medicine. With the charity, she has been taking her services to India every January for eight years.

She will head to the hospital in Gujarat on January 4, where she will spend three weeks providing a pain management clinic.

Patients there normally have very limited access to healthcare. The rural community is similar to Lochgilphead, with a lot of farmers who do hard physical work. Emma will be treating ailments such as frozen shoulders.

The people she will be caring for would not normally have access to this type of treatment.

Fundraising is a big part of Emma’s work with the rewarding project.

On Saturdy she set off from Ardrishaig, walked to Crinan and back to Cairnbaan, completing 15 miles.

Emma said: “The walk was really enjoyable, beautiful weather and just one large blister. I am hugely thankful to all the people who contributed to World Medicine charity – their donations go a long way.

“We head to India on January 4 and anticipate another busy and successful clinic.”

Emma has been operating her practice from home in Kilmichael for more than 25 years.

The therapy is a form of alternative medicine well known for providing pain relief.