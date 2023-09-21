New schools fund to expand film and screen education in Argyll

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Work to embed film and screen education within the Scottish schools’ curriculum took a step forward today (Thursday September 21) with the launch of new funding from Screen Scotland.

Available to early years, primary and secondary schools, the new Schools Screen Education Fund has been created to support programmes of work with the potential to develop increased understanding of the potential of screen education and support the provision of screen education and the new curriculum in a school setting.

Schools can apply for grants up to £5,000 to test an element of the draft Film and Screen curriculum with classes from Early Years to S3, or to design and deliver screen education projects for schools.

Also going live today, is Screen Scotland’s refreshed Screen Education Fund which offers grants of between £500-£20,000 to projects that support the provision of screen education in a variety of formal, informal and non-formal settings – schools, colleges, universities, cinemas, film festivals, libraries, media access centres and Local Authorities – aimed at developing increased understanding of the potential of screen education.

Fi Milligan-Rennie, head of education at Screen Scotland said: “Developing film and screen as an expressive art focuses on enabling pupils to make a film, rather than solely study the history or theory of film. This is core to Screen Scotland’s work to widen participation in film and screen production, cultivate a skilled screen workforce and develop the screen professionals needed to carry forward Scotland’s film culture.

“At the same time, the values and benefits of film and screen education reach far beyond careers. Engagement in film and screen activity strengthens fusion skills, supports attainment in other subjects and improves health and wellbeing. Film and Screen is the dominant language of our culture and Screen Scotland is committed to ensuring the democracy of opportunity to learn that language.”

Today’s launch takes place in tandem with Screen Scotland’s Screen Educators in Residence Programme. Over the past months, screen educators have been busy working in primary and secondary schools in Argyll and Bute, testing the draft curriculum; trialling new learning and hands-on opportunities to develop students understanding, appreciation and practical knowledge of film and screen production.

Welcomed by Scotland’s educators, independent production companies and Scottish screen stars such as Outlander’s Sam Heughan, the ultimate aim of the two-year pilot programme is to introduce film and screen within the Scottish curriculum from early years through to senior pupils.

Full details about the funds and how to apply are available on the Screen Scotland website: www.screen.scot/funding-and-support/funding/screen-education-fund