Make sure to book your flu and Covid boosters

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) Winter Vaccination Programme is now up and running.

More than 6,429 eligible residents have received Covid-19 booster and flu vaccines across 25 locations. As of September 15, 15,743 future appointments have been booked, and a further 158 scheduled clinics with 16, 473 appointments are still available

The HSCP would like to thank community members who have chosen to get vaccinated and booked appointments. We have capacity for all eligible community members and would encourage people to book their vaccination appointments to stay protected.

Alison McGrory, associate director of public health said: “Throughout Argyll and Bute, local people are taking up the offer of being vaccinated for flu and covid. Community members are taking positive steps to protect their own health and that of their friends, family and loved ones. Vaccines are an effective way to prevent infectious diseases as they teach our immune system how to recognise and fight viruses.”

“We received feedback about technical issues when booking clinics in Cowal on August 22. The National Booking Portal (NBP) occasionally can show local scheduled clinics as unavailable at times. This can happen when the health board is updating or uploading clinics behind the scenes. If you can’t see local clinics on the NBP it’s probably because of an update, if this happens we would encourage community members to check back in a few hours after the files have successfully loaded on to the booking system. The NBP system when you book online brings up three visible clinics on your technology devices; we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to scroll down the page past the initial three clinics showing to view all the other available clinics and appointments on the system.

From the launch of the Winter Vaccination Programme there has been 20 clinics available on the NBP for Cowal Community Hospital, some appointments were bookable from August 4 for eligible groups of people, and a further six clinics have been available from the September 5. There are more than enough appointments available for eligible residents across Cowal communities without having to travel out of the area.

Evan Beswick, primary care manager, said: “It takes a huge amount of hard work to manage the winter vaccination programme. Our teams are working incredibly hard to provide the vaccine as quickly and as safely as possible. I would like to acknowledge and thank all the healthcare staff behind the scenes and Vaccination Teams dedicated to the success of Argyll and Bute Winter Vaccination Programme helping to protect and keep our communities safer.”

To book an appointment, cancel or rearrange your Winter Vaccination appointment visit vacs.nhs.scot/csp or for more information on the Winter Vaccinations visit NHS Inform website www.nhsinform.scot/winter-vaccines

If anyone is experiencing booking issues or needs support to book an appointment online we have a step-by-step video guide “How to book your appointment online” available by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-UJCivquYM&t=3s or alternatively people can phone the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 for help. The helpline is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 9am to pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.