Announcements – September 22, 2023

DEATHS

FRIER – Colin Mackay, of Achnacolain, Tarbert, in his 68th year, peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on September 14, 2023. Co-founder of New Acoustics Ltd. Beloved husband of Elaine and much loved father of Gemma and husband Colin, Emily and husband Bobby, Calum and partner Sarah. Skipper of grandchildren Thorsten, Angus, Hector, Frida and Innes, dearly missed by all. A private interment will take place at Carrick Cemetery, Tarbert on Monday, September 25, thereafter to a gathering of family and friends at West Loch House, Tarbert, at 1pm, to celebrate Colin’s life, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to RNLI.

MACDONALD – Peacefully at home, Redholme, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown on September 13, 2023, Isabella McCallum Gillies MacKenzie (Isabel), in her 92nd year, formerly of Hawthorne, Low Askomil. Beloved wife of the late Dr Bill MacDonald, much loved mum of Isabel and the late Norman and Kenny and a loving granny and great-granny.

MACFARLANE –

Duncan McGilp. Peacefully at Abbotsford Care Home, Bearsden on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Duncan, formerly of Castleacres, Campbeltown, beloved husband of the late Mary McLatchie. Funeral service at Clachan (New) cemetery on Monday, October 2 at 12 noon.

ROBINS – Peacefully at his home, on September 17, 2023, Brian Robins, in his 75th year, of 12 Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Morag, much loved dad of Ian, Neil and Elaine and adored papa of Sam, Anna, Esther and Erin. Dear father-in-law of Heather, Madeleine and Martin. A cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Highly respected by his former work colleagues in the Fire Brigade as A.D.O. Funeral service will be held in St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 11.30am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. No black ties please. Casual attire preferred. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to the Mid Argyll Hospital Endowment Fund.

WATSON – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 16, 2023, Neil Watson, in his 90th year, Ardnacross Farm, Peninver, dearly beloved husband of Anne McLachlan, much-loved dad of Alison, Mary and David, father-in-law of Jimmy, Archie and Helen, loving grandpa of Laura, Greig, Jonathan, Nicola, Craig, Emma, Josh and Neil and great-grandpa of Errin, Jack, Amelia and Lily. Neil’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 26 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 p.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Neil along our route, Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Kintyre Care Centre Residents Fund.

WRIGHTSON –

Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital on September 12, 2023, Mary Wrightson (Meri), in her 70th year, 11 Range Road, Campbeltown, former art teacher in Campbeltown Grammar School, jazz singer and wild swimmer. Beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Ann Wrightson, much loved sister of Freda, Fred, Bill and Anne, a much loved aunt and an all round good friend.