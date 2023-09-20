Scottish Water deploys tankers in Craignish and Ardfern

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scottish Water has confirmed that tankers have been deployed in the Craignish and Ardfern area to make sure there is no interruption to supply while planned maintenance work is carried out at the nearby water treatment works.

The tankers will remain in the area to provide additional supplies to the local water network as the maintenance work continues.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Tankers were recently deployed in the area to ensure there was no interruption to supply for customers while some planned maintenance could be carried out at the water treatment works.

“They will remain in the area and continue to add additional supplies to the network as works carry on.

“We encourage everyone to be mindful of the water they use all year round and to treat water as the precious resource it is.

“There are lots of ways local residents and visitors to the area can help.

“Simple actions like remembering to turn off the tap (particularly when brushing teeth), ensuring outdoor taps are turned off properly, using a watering can instead of a hose when watering plants in the garden, and taking shorter showers can all help.”