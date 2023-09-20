Free event for tenement and shop owners

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tenement flat and shop owners in Lochgilphead and the surrounding area are being invited to an event that could help future-proof their properties.

One of a number of events, training schemes and projects which are happening under the banner of the Conservation and Regeneration Scheme (CARS) in the town, the free event takes place between 1-3pm on Tuesday September 26 in the Baptist Church Hall, Lochgilphead.

Hosted by the charity Under One Roof and Argyll and Bute Council, it will cover issues related to tenement maintenance and the management of common repairs, the challenges of making tenement buildings energy efficient, and the steps the government may be taking to address these challenges.

Presentations will be delivered by Under One Roof Education and Training Officer Jacqueline Omoniyi, who has worked in the housing sector for over 20 years, and James Lafferty, Lochgilphead CARS project officer, who will give a summary and update on the housing regeneration scheme.

Under One Roof is Scotland’s only charity committed to providing free and impartial information to landlords, owner-occupiers, and housing professionals on tenement maintenance and repair management.

The Under One Roof website hosts a wealth of information, with more than 200 articles on topics such as how to organise common building repairs and how to overcome difficulties in getting other flat owners to pay their share of repair costs.

The organisation also runs an enquiry service, called ‘Ask a tenement expert’, which allows tenement flat owners and housing professionals to receive tailored answers to specific queries about their buildings.

For more information, visit underoneroof.scot.