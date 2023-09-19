Walk Cycle Lochgilphead project seeks views

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Walk Cycle Lochgilphead project of Argyll and Bute Council is moving forward with new design proposals including crossing points, cycling and pedestrian priority areas and footpath improvements.

The project aims to make it easier and more attractive for people to walk, wheel and cycle between Lochgilphead Joint Campus and the town centre.

Following a series of consultations, the council has taken feedback and is now asking for views on the latest designs for Lorne Street, Union Street and an improved path link to Kilmory Road.

To take part in the consultation and view the design proposals visit https://www.walkcyclelochgilphead.co.uk/proposed-route

Those interested can also meet the design team to discuss the proposals on Tuesday, September 26 at Lochgilphead Baptist Church on Union Street between 2pm and 7pm.

Councillor Andrew Kain, Policy Lead for Roads and Infrastructure, said: “Making it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle around Argyll and Bute is a key commitment from the council.

“We know, based on feedback from previous consultations in Lochgilphead, people want to be more active, help reduce carbon emissions and enjoy safe attractive routes around the town.

“Having the right designs and infrastructure in place is essential to achieving this.

“Thank you to everyone for your feedback so far. Please let us know your views on the latest proposals, which will help us to progress our plans.”