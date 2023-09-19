Scottish cabinet to meet in Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Scottish Government’s travelling cabinet programme is to resume with a meeting in Inveraray Parish Church on Monday October 2.

The Scottish Cabinet will meet in the church before holding a public discussion in the Inveraray Inn to hear about local issues.

The 51st meeting of the travelling cabinet will be the first in over four years after the programme was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic — and will be the fourth session to be held in the Argyll and Bute area.

The last travelling cabinet was held in Stirling in August 2019.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “As first minister, I am looking forward to getting out and about with the cabinet to meet people in and around Inveraray and listen to their views.

“I’ll be laying out my vision to boost growth, reduce poverty and build a more equal and just society, and look forward to discussing with the people of Argyll and Bute how to achieve this within their local communities.

“This will be the first of many more cabinet public discussion events I intend to host, providing an opportunity for local people to engage directly with ministers and to help shape and inform government decision making.

“Your voice is important and it is vital it is heard – I’m really looking forward to listening to and engaging with the people of Argyll and Bute during this travelling cabinet session.”