Motorist appears on drug and traffic charges
A motorist has appeared in private at Dunoon Sheriff Court on drug and traffic charges after his car was stopped in Lochgilphead.
David Shields, 32, was pulled over on the A83 on August 2.
His address was given as Ayr when he appeared in court on Thursday September 14.
Shields has been charged with two offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act, three traffic offences and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea or declaration, was committed for further examination and released on bail.