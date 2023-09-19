Mid Argyll juniors show their mettle on Mull

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC’s juniors were one of five clubs which travelled to Mull on Sunday for the Isle of Mull Dalriada.

Four P4/5s were once again nothing short of amazing as they joined with Taynuilt Etive Vikings for this tournament.

They took it all in their stride and, after finding their feet in the first game against Lochaber, came away with two wins.

“Unfortunately,” said a spokesperson for the Mid Argyll club, “the last game felt a bit like Wales v Fiji with our youngsters learning that not all decisions go your way on the day.

“Mid Argyll P6/7s are fast being described as ‘the team to beat’ in this age category, added the spokesperson.

“Their commitment to training, the sport and each other is show stopping. As coaches we’re over the moon to have other coaches giving such positive feedback on the way they play.

“Well done to everyone and especially to parents and supporters for braving the weather and travelling to Mull.”

Scores from Mull:

P4/5: MA/Etive 3 – Lochaber 4; MA/Etive 6 – Oban 2; MA/Etive 6 – Mull 1; MA/Etive 0 – Kintyre 5.

P6/7: MA 2 – Kintyre 0; MA 4 – Oban 3; MA 6 – Mull 0; MA 6 – Etive 1