Mid Argyll girls perform at Mull mod

Mid Argyll girls Sophie Philips, Joni MacDougall and Feorlin Renton took the ferry to Mull recently to test their preparations for the Royal National Mod in October.

Mull Provincial Mod is known as the final local mod in the West Highlands, before the Royal National Mod kicks off on October 13 in Paisley this year.

Sophie Phillips of Ardrishaig Primary School was third place, gaining the bronze badge in the solo prescribed learners 9-12 years competition.

Joni MacDougall of Ardrishaig Primary school also competed in this competition.

Feorlin Renton from Inveraray and Lochgilphead High School gained two silver badges competing in the girls’ solo Mull song for fluent speakers and learners’ 13-18 years, and the girls’ 13-15 learners own choice competition.

The three girls, along with Carly Cranston of Glassary Primary School from Ardrishaig, will be heading to Paisley on October 16 for the junior competitions.