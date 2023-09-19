Kilmory and Dunadd are league champions

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi South Division 2

Tayforth 0 Kilmory 5

Mowi South Division 2 champions Kilmory beat Tayforth 5-0 in their 1.30pm throw up at the Stepps Playing Field on Sunday 17 September 2023.

Alex Cunningham gave the visitors the lead on 13 minutes whilst Sandy Leiper doubled their advantage just 3 minutes layer.

Alex Cunningham got his second on 31 minutes to make it 3-0 before Bruce Johnstone added a brace on 41 and 68 minutes. Both are the top goal scorers in the league to date with 20 goals apiece.

Kilmory meet the Aberdour second team twice to complete their season, beginning with Saturday’s clash at Silversands.

WCA Mowi South Division 2

Dunadd 7 Uddingston 2

Dunadd are Mowi South Division 2 champions after beating second placed Uddingston 7-2 in their 1pm at MacRae Park on Sunday 17 September 2023.

Dunadd only needed a point to seal the title and top scorer Eilidh Cameron increased her count by scoring all seven home goals.

She sits at the top of the leader board for most number of goals scored this season across all the Camanachd Association leagues – 40.

The sides are scheduled to meet again this coming Sunday with Dunadd on the road on this occasion.