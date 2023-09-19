Diabetes charity cup raises £140

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Members Lochgilphead Golf Club played for the Diabetic UK Charity Cup on Saturday September 16.

Playing in a Stableford format, the 14 entries had some fine weather for the contest.

Taking first place and the trophy with 43 points was Raymond Flanagan, Lochgilphead, with Alistair MacArthur, Dunaverty, taking second with 37 points; in close third place was Douglas Whyte, Lochgilphead, with 36.

A total of £140 was raised for Diabetes UK.

The ladies travelled to Taynuilt to take part in the Taynuilt Ladies Greensomes Golf Open.

In beautiful weather 52 competitors from 14 clubs played on a course in fantastic condition.

Taking a creditable third over-all were Eilidh and Kirsty Flanagan from Lochgilphead with 70 – first place went to Alice and Anne MacCalman of Taynuilt with 60 and second to Brenda Millar, Kyles and Carol MacLarty, Taynuilt with 67.

Fiona MacLeod of Lochgilphead won the nearest the pin prize.