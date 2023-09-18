Tarbert AFC lose out to Strathclyde Uni in cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert AFC – 2 Strathclyde University – 5

West of Scotland Cup

Tarbert AFC were in West of Scotland Cup action last Saturday against Strathclyde University of the Caledonian league in what turned out to be a thoroughly entertaining game.

The first 15 minutes were pretty even and the Dookers were surprised when they were denied a penalty kick. Forward Blair MacKay raced into the box and was taken down by the Uni goalkeeper.

The verdict of the home support was a penalty kick and red card. The referee did not agree and play resumed.

The visitors took the lead after 35 minutes but just before half time, Rhys Casci levelled the score.

He picked up the ball on the edge of the box, waltzed past a couple of defenders and then hit an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net to make the score 1-1 at half time.

The second half was fairly even until 25 minutes to go when the away team took the lead, which they increased again to 1-3 with 15 minutes remaining.

Tarbert pulled a goal back when substitute Ryan Caskie chased down a ball with the goalkeeper and got some good fortune when the keeper’s attempted clearance hit off Ryan and went in to the empty net.

With time running out, Strathclyde got a fifth goal from the penalty spot when debutant Andy Weir was adjudged to have brought down the forward in the box.

There is no fixture this weekend for the September holiday weekend, with the Dookers returning to league action on the 30th with a home game against Glasgow Harp.