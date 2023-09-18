Neil Munro plaque to be unveiled by granddaughter

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A memorial plaque to the author Neil Munro is to be unveiled by his granddaughter Finella Wilson in Inveraray.

The plaque has been installed on the wall of the George Hotel, at the entrance to the public bar.

It was commissioned by the former Neil Munro Society, which considered it an appropriate location in the heart of the town and the epicentre of places associated with the author.

The writer created the fictional Clyde puffer the Vital Spark and her captain Para Handy.

He was born in 1863 in a house in the building called Crombie’s Land and as a boy he had lived in dwellings in the tenement called Arkland.

Around the corner from the building is the jail where his stepfather, Malcolm Thompson, had been governor.

Next door to the hotel is the house where the Munro family spent many holidays, and on the other side of the church was the Parish School which he attended.

The plaque was made by stone carver Gillian Forbes.

At the top of the plaque there is a Clyde puffer as a memento of Para Handy and at the bottom there is a trout as an illustration of Munro’s love of fishing.

He was a Gaelic native speaker, and a Gaelic phrase on the plaque, translated is: “An accomplished famous story teller.”

The plaque will be unveiled on Friday September 30 at 11.45am.