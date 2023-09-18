First win eludes Mid Argyll RFC despite improvement

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC – 24 Hyndland RFC – 43

West Division Three

Saturday saw a real home return for Mid Argyll RFC. A first fixture played on Mid Argyll turf in 11 years.

The adapted Ropework Park in Lochgilphead was the venue as the Boars played host to Hyndland RFC.

A large crowd turned out to watch the home team in what was hoped would provide them with a first win of the season.

Early exchanges showed that both teams were ready for a good contest.

Mid Argyll were caught out in the early phases and Hyndland were soon two tries to the good, though they struggled with the conversions.

The Boars fought back and Pete MacArthur reduced the deficit with his first try of the day. It was Mid Argyll’s turn to miss the conversion.

Good play from both teams had the large home crowd entertained. The visitors once again took advantage of an unorganised defence and crossed for their third try. This time the extras were added.

The rest of the first half was played mostly in the Hyndland half of the pitch but Mid Argyll struggled to finish excellent attack play, unable to turn great pressure into points.

Five minutes before half time the Argyll team’s determination paid off when Pete MacArthur went over for his second of the game. Again the conversion

was missed and at half time the home team trailed 10-17.

Despite getting themselves in great positions again the Boars struggled to finish and it was Hyndland that took advantage of this and again managed to break the defence to cross again for their fourth try plus the extras.

Now Mid Argyll put on the pressure again and had the visitors scrambling to defend.

Great forward play had the home side soon in the Hyndland 5m area. Quick play from scrum half Elliot Lindsay had David MacArthur powering over the line for his opening try of the day. This time the try was converted by replacement fly half Coll MacKay.

The home team now had the impetus and had sustained periods of play in the visitor’s half but again failed to turn that advantage into points.

Persistent penalties saw Ben Smith yellow carded and while the home team were reduced to 14 men, Hyndland took advantage and crossed again and got the conversion.

Mid Argyll fought well and despite being a man down crossed the whitewash again. David MacArthur, not being outdone by brother Pete, went over for his second of the day. Again, MacKay added the extra two.

Mid Argyll were punished again by the ref for persistent fouling in their own 5m line and this time Aidan Short was sent for rest despite only just coming on at full back.

Again, Hyndland took advantage of their superior numbers and crossed again. The game was finished when the Glasgow men went over for a final converted try and despite a massive Mid Argyll effort the game finished 24 – 43.

The first win still eludes the Boars, but each week the team improves and gains valuable experience.

The MacArthur brothers seem to be in a battle for top try scorer of the season with David on four and Pete on three so far.

Full Back Ali Peterson was Man of the Match on his return to rugby in Mid Argyll.

Mid Argyll RFC expressed thanks to Argyll & Bute Council for its help with hosting the game at the Ropework — and all the residents in the surrounding homes.

The club hopes to be playing all its home games at the venue for the remainder of

the season.

Local resident Hughie Lindsay said: “It is great to see the park being used again.”

Next weekend sees the Mid Argyll team travel to neighbours Lochaber for the first derby game of the season.

Kick off is 3pm at Banavie, Fort William.

In the Dalriada series mini rugby, Mid Argyll 4 x P4/5s found their feet in the first game against Lochaber and came away with two wins.

Mid Argyll P6/7s are fast being described as “the team to beat” in this age category with their commitment to training, the sport and each other.