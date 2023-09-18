Crinan Canal winter works under way

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scottish Canals has announced that year three of the Crinan Canal winter works programme is getting under way.

Principal contractors Mackenzie Construction will begin preparations on site from September 18.

Scottish Canals said the last transit entry into the canal will be on Saturday, October 21, with the canal then closing to boat traffic at 5pm on Wednesday, October 25.

It expects to reopen the canal in mid-May 2024, with contractors finishing on site in mid-June.

Scottish Canals has submitted its application to Argyll and Bute Council for permission to close roads as required throughout the works.

“As last year, we will be using the Crinan Basin car park as our works site, so the car park will be closed to the public throughout the winter period,” said Scottish Canals.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this causes and we’ll look to open the car park back up as soon as we are able.

“Throughout the works we will require to bring large plant onto site, but we will ensure all deliveries are marshalled to reduce disruption.”

From Monday, September 25, there will be parking restrictions within the layby alongside the sea lock office/sea lock chamber, to facilitate the works and ensure safe working areas.

The third year of works continues the lock gate replacement programme, with the installation of new gates at lock 15, the Crinan sea lock.

“In order to undertake these works safely and effectively, we will dewater lock 15, Crinan Basin, and lock 14,” said Scottish Canals.

“We will also need to lower the water level in the reach between locks 13 and 14 by around 1m.

“The canal will be closed to through navigation, but it will be open as usual for boat movements as far as lock 13.

“The last transit entry into the canal will be on Saturday 21st October, with the canal then closing to boat traffic at 5pm on Wednesday 25th October.

“Ahead of this closure, we will install safety fencing and signage around the sea lock, Crinan Basin, and lock 14 so that it is in place ready for the start of the works and the water drain down.

“As soon as we have a date confirmed for when the fencing will be erected, we’ll share an update on Facebook and on the Crinan Canal winter works webpage for ongoing works.

“We are still investigating new methods of working so that we can minimise the impact of our works on the local community.

“We have now submitted our application to Argyll and Bute Council for permission to close roads as required throughout the works, via a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO).

“The process for this is such that we apply for an ‘umbrella’ permission period for the duration of the works. Please be assured that any required road closures will NOT be in place for the full duration of the TTRO.”

The first proposed road closure will be from Monday, October 23, alongside Crinan Basin as far as the Crinan Hotel, on the Crinan loop road.

“The closure will be from 8am to 5pm each day, with restricted and residential access only,” said Scottish Canals.

“This closure is required for setting up the crane which will be carrying out lifting operations for the lock gate installation, as well as to allow some temporary works to facilitate these operations.

“We expect the closure to be in place for up to four weeks. During this period, the Crinan Hotel can be accessed via the western side of the loop road.

“We have already advised those directly affected by the closure and continue to consult with Argyll and Bute Council.

“We will be closing the car park at Lock 10 only for short periods at the beginning and end of the works.

“The first closure is anticipated to be from Saturday 21st October to Sunday 29th October. This is to allow us to transport a crane and plant machinery along the canal from lock 10 to Crinan, removing construction traffic from the road.”