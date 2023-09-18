Cowal Open Studios opens 36 venues to public

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Cowal Open Studios weekend takes place from today, September 22 until Monday September 25, with about 50 artists and makers from across the peninsula taking part in the initiative.

With 36 separate venues open to the public and spread across four distinct routes, the weekend is a chance for visitors to see artists and makers at work in their natural habitat, encompassing a wide range of mediums from textiles to painting, jewellery to ceramics.

The north route covers five venues in Cairndow, Strachur and Glendaruel, with three venues opening their doors as part of the west route that covers Tighnabruaich and Kames.

The east route features three open studios in Ardentinny, Kilmun and Blairmore with the south rout” covering Sandbank, Dunoon, Innellan and Toward, including a total of 23 separate venues.

“It promises to be another great open studios weekend and a lot of work has taken place by all of the artists to prepare their venues for visitors,” said Jenny Phillips of Cowal Open Studios.

“We hope as many local people as possible and visitors from further afield will take the chance to witness the breadth of artistic talent that exists in our special corner of Cowal.”

Father and son Kelvin and Richard Harvey are taking part for the first time with their respective studios in Strachur and Sandbank open to the public.

Kelvin explained: “This is my first year as a member of Cowal Open Studios and it’s proving to be a very supportive community of artists and makers. I’m looking forward to the open weekend and showcasing my approach to painting.”

Hungarian-born collage maker Gabor Horvath, based in Tighnabruaich, said: “This will be the third time I’ve opened up my studios and I do enjoy welcoming people into my workspace. Being part of the Cowal Open Studios network has led to far more people seeing my artworks.”

Marie Briggs, a landscape painter inspired by the Cowal scenery, is based just around the corner from Gabor on the seafront.

“This is my fourth COS weekend and it’s very gratifying to welcome folk into my studio and show them how I produce my artworks,” said Marie.

For more details please visit www.cowalopenstudios.co.uk