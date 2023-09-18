Archaeologists probe Kilmartin Glen prehistoric rock art

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A collaborative project between Kilmartin Museum and Archaeology Scotland is hoping to shed new light on the prehistoric rock art in the Kilmartin Glen area.

The joint initiative, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, and landowner Rosemary Neagle, takes place at Carnasserie Farm near Kilmartin from September 18 to 29.

The project will see archaeologists, students and volunteers coming together to investigate rock art panels at the farm.

It will contribute to Kilmartin Museum’s Community Archaeology Programme.

The initiative aligns with the objectives approved by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, highlighting the importance of community engagement and participatory archaeology.

Carnasserie Farm lies in the prehistoric landscape of Kilmartin Glen, known for its Neolithic and Bronze Age archaeology.

The area features an unusually high concentration of carvings, characterised by cup and ring motifs, which have long fascinated researchers.

They are thought to have been created between four and five thousand years ago.

The project will focus on three rock art sites within the farm, which is strategically located at the crossroads of ancient routes.

This unique positioning allows the relationship between rock art, routeways, nearby monuments, and the broader landscape to be studied.

Activities will include recording and conservation work, and the ground surrounding the carvings will be carefully excavated by hand.