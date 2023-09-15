Thought for the Week, September 15 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

What? A year? Already?

These are some of the time-related questions I have heard people ask in the wake of the late Queen’s death and the recent on-going talks of “a fitting and appropriate memorial”.

All of us have very different and changing concepts of how slowly or quickly time passes.

Many of us, though, will have similar – but not identical – experiences when it comes to death, particularly of someone still held dearly in our memories – a parent or spouse, a sibling or friend, or even a pet.

For some, the sense of loss is so great that the death of that loved one seems as yesterday, even though the death may have occurred many years ago. Yet still we remember.

Whatever a fitting memorial might be for a nation will be vastly different from a personal memorial or remembrance of a dear one.

For most of us, it will also be something much more intimate than anything proposed as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Jesus said that His disciples should remember Him through two “ordinary” things, bread and wine, along with the words: “Do this in remembrance of me.”

How will a nation remember a former monarch?

How do you remember your loved ones?

What are the triggers and reminders that bring about those remembrances?

Do simple things help you remember those rich, extravagantly simple, memories of someone or something that was once close to you?

Perhaps now is a time to pause and remember.

Reverend David Carruthers, Church of Scotland, Dalriada Mid Argyll (Ardrishaig, Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford, Lochgilphead, North Knapdale and South Knapdale).