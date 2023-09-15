Tarbert play park – finally – to receive £100,000 revamp

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A much-missed play park in Tarbert is finally to get £100,000 of improvements following months of pressure from community campaigners.

The village has been waiting about 18 months for developments since hearing “good news” from Argyll and Bute Council in March 2022 that major renovation work on the play area was going to start.

The play park, next to the football pitch, was originally dismantled by the council, with equipment removed, due to safety concerns and drainage problems.

But the delays in restoring the play area led to frustration and anger in the community.

The play park became overgrown with weeds and has been described as “an embarrassment” and an “eyesore.”

Now, things are finally moving following discussions at a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands (MAKI) area committee last week.

The renovation is now expected to be finished by spring next year.

Councillor Dougie McFadzean, Kintyre and the Islands, said the upgraded play park “will have a new all-weather rubber type surface and state of the art equipment fitted”.

Council executive director Kirsty Flanagan said in a report: “Tarbert play park is currently in the process of being upgraded, the equipment was previously removed for safety concerns and whilst there is funding of approximately £80,000 within current resources, it was the opinion of officers that this could be supplemented by the Scottish Government Play Park funding.

“As such officers delayed the works until the play park engagement work was completed and the returns reviewed.

“In light of the feedback from the public in Tarbert, it is the view of officers’ that works to this park are taken forward, on the basis that there is £80,000 of budget available.

“The new play park will have a resin-based surface and it is proposed to include a net swing and wheelchair accessible roundabout, however this is likely to increase costs beyond the £80,000 available by approximately £20,000.”

Councillor McFadzean told the Tarbert and Skipness Community Council he was at the MAKI area committee meeting where he “pushed very hard” for a resolution to the delays in restoring the play park.

“There was already £80,000 ring-fenced for Tarbert play park from Scottish Government money secured last year and we managed to get a further £20,000 added to that,” said Councillor McFadzean.

“So there is £100,000 specifically for Tarbert. I spoke with the project manager, Hugh O’Neil, as did [Councillor] Robin Currie, and we were very insistent that the play park gets sorted ASAP, without delays re procurement of equipment etc.

“The council wanted to push the decision on to the MAKI meeting in December but we said no.

“It was decided last week and Hugh was instructed to get it done ASAP. The park situation is an embarrassment and should have been sorted a long time ago.

“I’ve spoken to quite a few folk in Tarbert about this and I feel their anger. It really is an eyesore but it is getting sorted, although not quickly enough for my liking.

“It looks as though it will be all finished in spring next year with new drainage as well.”

Campaigner Karen McAlpine welcomed the developments: “It’s great news. I’m delighted. But it’s only because we have highlighted it as a village.

“As a village we will keep that momentum going.”

Karen said the play park facilities are crucial because “there is very little that the village has to offer without having to drive” and will help in “keeping families in the village.”

The good news for Tarbert came as communities across Argyll and Bute swung into action to provide the council with feedback on their local play parks.

More than 1,000 adults and 400 young people took part in a council-run consultation, which invited play park users, community councils, disability forums and pupils to consider priorities for their local park.

The consultation followed the award of Scottish Government funding of £938,000 for play park renewal, which the council will allocate to 28 play parks in the area: 11 in Helensburgh and Lomond; 11 in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the islands; five in Bute and Cowal; and one in Oban, Lorn and the Isles.

Once the council has fully reviewed the results of the consultation, a report will go to each area committee to agree the priorities for each play park in their area.

Councillor Ross Moreland, the council’s policy lead for climate change and environment, said: “We are committed to providing a safe, fun and high-quality environment and experience for children and young people across the area’s play parks.

“The excellent response from our communities to the consultation demonstrates the high value which local people place on these and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to let us know their thoughts.

“We look forward to reviewing all the responses and further enhancing the facilities on offer.”