Red Star resigns from Scottish Premier AFA

Scottish Premier AFA secretary George Dingwall has confirmed that Lochgilphead Red Star has resigned from the league for the current season and hope to return for the 2024-25 campaign.

Mr Dingwall said Red Star would have to re-apply to return to the league.

The secretary said the reason for the resignation was a problem with “the availability” of players.

“The season started and they had unfulfilled a couple of games and they decided they couldn’t go on,” said Dingwall. “It’s unfortunate.

“A comfort for Lochgilphead is I think they have got youth teams coming though.

“That will stand them in good stead.”

He added: “It’s not only happening in Lochgilphead. It’s right across the patch; clubs are struggling to get players.”

Red Star had been looking for a new manager after the recent resignation of long-serving clubman Colin Weir.

Colin guided Red Star to second place in the 2022-23 Scottish AFL, missing out on the league by a single point, and reached its league cup final, the Jimmy Marshall Cup.

The club had just recently started the inaugural season of the newly created Scottish Premier AFA after the merging of their former league the Scottish AFL and the Central Scottish AFL.

The team have played three fixtures and postponed three, according the the league’s website.

On August 9, Red Star drew 3-3 with Oban Saints in the first Argyll derby of the newly-formed league.

They were due to play Bannockburn at home last weekend and Arthurlie FC Amateurs the week before but both were postponed.

Weir resigned just before the start of the new season.

At that time, the club said: “Lochgilphead Red Star would like to place on record a massive thank-you to Colin and [Colin’s brother] Andy Weir who both took up the reins in 2018 and have had to endure some testing times during their tenure, with a total rebuild of the squad and team.

“They have produced an excellent young dynamic team during the past few years, who have excelled beyond their years, and came so close last season to a league and cup double.

“Colin has been instrumental in keeping the club moving forward, and will be a massive loss not only to the club, but to the players he worked with week in, week out.”