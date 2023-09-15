Police files for September 15, 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Failure to report

On Wednesday September 6 at 3.15pm, on the A816 near Ardfern, a Ford Transit van had been travelling southbound, when a white hire van, driving north, collided with it, causing damage. The hire van allegedly drove off without stopping to provide insurance or driver details. Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB00960923.

No Insurance

On Monday September 4 at 10am, on the A83 near Inveraray, police on patrol had cause to stop a vehicle. Upon investigation at the roadside it is alleged that the vehicle had no insurance. Subsequently a man, 53 years, was charged with driving without insurance and a woman, 55 years, for causing/permitting the detailed offence. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of Passport

On Thursday September 7, on the morning Islay Ferry crossing from Port Ellen to Kennacraig, a passenger placed a passport down within the seated area, leaving it momentarily. Upon the passenger’s return it was found to be missing. Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB0095092323.