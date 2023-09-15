Lochgilphead starts to reap CARS benefit

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The first of the buildings being renovated under the Lochgilphead Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) in the centre of the town is due to be complete this month.

The work on the Lochgilphead CARS scheme started in April 2020 and was due to be completed by March 2025 but due to the Covid 19 pandemic was extended to March 2026.

Funded by Argyll and Bute Council and Historic Environment Scotland (HES), there is £1,301,318 available to safeguard Lochgilphead’s heritage by supporting property owners to return their buildings and shopfronts to a good state of repair.

In turn it is hoped this will increase the attractiveness of Lochgilphead’s town centre and encourage further investment.

A similar CARS project has already been completed in Campbeltown.

Last week members of the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Islands Area Committee were given an up-date on progress and also asked to approve a grant of £49,949, for a property at 10 Poltalloch Street.

Councillors heard that work is due to be complete on 1 Argyll Street this month.

Work on Colchester Square started in May and was ‘progressing well’, while the projects for 2-4 Argyll Street and 6-10 Argyll Street are in the development phase with construction tenders due to be issued in early October.

Both projects are expected to be underway by spring of next year once the grant applications have been approved.

Councillors agreed to funding being made available to renovate the roof at 10 Poltalloch Street, a two-storey residential, terraced property opposite the Front Green.

It was agreed that the work to strip the roof and re-slate it came within the scope of the Lochgilphead CARS criteria and the grant of £49,949 was agreed, with the property owner contributing £12,424 towards the total cost.

A number of shopfront improvement projects are currently underway via the CARS Small Repair Grant and Shopfront Improvement budget and an additional £100,000 funding from the latest round of the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment (PBI) Programme has been added to this budget.

As part of the CARS project, tradition and construction skills training are being offered to Lochgilphead High School pupils, Argyll College students, local contractors, building professionals and public sector staff involved in the repair and maintnenance of historic buildings.

A number of events are also being planned including a tenement maintenance and retrofit event in the Baptist Church Hall on September 26.

This event, which will cover tenement management and maintenance, the importance of improving energy efficiency and the retrofit of buildings in light of upcoming legislative changes, will be delivered in partnership with Under One Roof and is open to the public.