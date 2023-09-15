Letters – September 15, 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

SNP needs to reinstate £33M to agriculture budget

Scottish Government deputy first minister Shona Robison confessed in a meeting with NFU Scotland that the £33 million ring-fenced cash may not even be returned to farmers next year, and that the SNP executive may dip further into agriculture funds to fix a £1 billion budget black hole.

The Scottish Government has been accused of stooping to a “new low” after it was revealed that a “missing” £33m of ring-fenced rural funding may not be returned next year. We previously told how SNP ministers came under fire after removing the money from the agricultural budget which was meant to support farmers.

It was “deferred” from during the government’s Emergency Budget Review in 2022 with then-finance secretary John Swinney promising the cash would be returned in future years. It led to NFU Scotland campaigning for this cash to be repaid in 2024-25 but this is unlikely to happen.

The money was handed to the SNP executive by the UK Government as part of the 2019 Bew Review into the fair allocation of farm support across the country but this money has now been removed despite it being ring-fenced.

Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon previously could not tell MSPs where that money had been spent, instead insisting that it had been used as a “saving” but was still ring-fenced. However, critics pointed out that it could no longer be “ring-fenced” if it was used elsewhere.

The funding may not even be returned next year, and that ministers could even take more money away from the vital agricultural sector to fund a budget blackhole.

Deputy first minister Shona Robison admitted this during a meeting with NFU Scotland in June.

She was questioned about when farmers could expect to this cash again and said: “Future budgets are set through the annual parliamentary Budget Bill process and the appropriate profile for returning this funding will be considered as part of the 2024-25 process.”

But more worrying, she could not guarantee that no more ring-fenced money would be taken away from the agriculture budget.

Ms Robison said: “Our current financial situation is amongst the most challenging since devolution. As I’ve previously stated, I will not back away from the tough choices for the decisions I can control to manage the overall Scottish Budget.

“We will look to carefully manage our limited resources, and if further savings emerge from ring-fenced funds – as with the £33m, they will be returned in the future to support agriculture.”

Farmers have long been neglected by the SNP executive. If they roll back on their promise to reinstate the £33m that they cut from the agriculture budget, they will endanger food security, the livelihoods of thousands, and devastate rural Scotland, which they have neglected for years.

They must make good on their previous promise, and guarantee the return on this vital funding.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward

Support available for those affected by forced adoption

Scottish mental health and wellbeing charity, Health in Mind, wants to reach people affected by historic adoption practices, sometimes referred to as forced adoption, to connect them with others who have had similar experiences.

If you’re one of the thousands of people impacted by historic adoption practices in Scotland you might have experienced feelings of grief, loss and trauma.

By getting in touch with us at Health in Mind we’ll be able to support you and connect you with others who have had similar experiences.

Each person’s experience is unique but there’s power in peer support and being able to share your experience and listen and learn from other’s experiences.

If you or someone you know has been affected by historic adoption in Scotland you can contact Health in Mind directly. The number is 0131 225 8508 or you can email hello@health-in-mind.org.uk.

There is also a chance to find out more by attending an online information session on Thursday September 28 from 6.30pm or an in person event in Glasgow at the Willow Tea Rooms on Friday October 6 from 10.30 am.

Further information about Health in Mind, the Historic Adoption Peer Support Service and how to book on to the information session can be found at: www.health-in-mind.org.uk/historical-adoption-support.

Kerry Girdwood, service manager at Health in Mind