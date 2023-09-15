Leader, September 15, 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert has waited roughly 18 months, but the village finally has some good news to celebrate on the renovation of the “eyesore” play park next to its football pitch.

A £100,000 revamp will see new, state-of-the-art equipment installed by spring of next year, so the play area can swing into action once again.

Not before time.

The play park was originally dismantled by Argyll and Bute Council, with equipment removed, due to safety concerns and drainage problems.

Before long, though, it became overgrown with weeds and an embarrassment to the community.

Campaigners are entitled to feel aggrieved at how long it has taken to start fixing up the play area and provide new, safe facilities.

In small communities like Tarbert, play parks and the family fun they provide are hugely important.

The fabulous play area on the Lochgilphead front green, by comparison, is a great example of how a modern, innovative and safe play park can become a focal point for a community.

Campaigner Karen McAlpine is correct to highlight that the Tarbert play park renovations are finally happening because community campaigners like her have kept up the pressure on the powers that be.

Local councillors have certainly done much to help the cause, but on issues as local as this, there is no substitute for grass roots campaigning by communities themselves.