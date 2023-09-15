Home under attack from golf balls

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A woman whose home is under attack from a constant stream of wayward golf balls has called for action.

Teenagers have been sneaking onto Lochgilphead Golf Course without paying and sending poorly-aimed shots towards nearby homes.

Now the club is taking action to deal with anti-social behaviour by non-members on the course.

Karen McDonald of Blarbuie Road said her house and car are getting “smacked” a few times a week.

The row of Fyne Homes houses are downwind of the famous 9th hole.

Karen’s neighbours have also experienced problems, but her home, number 25, is the end terrace and the worst hit.

Incompetent golfers have been “slicing” the ball 140 yards off target and landing on Blarbuie Road instead of on the green.

She finally took to social media after she “nearly got wiped out” while at her bin last week.

Karen wrote on the Lochgilphead community notice board Facepage page. She blasted: “The amount of golf balls landing in our garden is getting beyond a joke.

“Was just out at the bins and nearly got wiped out. The car and house also get smacked a few times a week.. yes we have had smashed windows but thankfully golfers were decent enough to come and say.

“But more often than not the person runs away off course and pretends they are not seeing us when we are looking down at them!

“There should be an age limit and more lessons given to the ones hitting off top tee across from the house.

“I really know noutt about golf but I do know there is a certain club that shouldn’t be used from there.

“When we moved in here a few years back we got a few, which is expected to live next to a golf course but not over a hundred.

“Has anyone got any idea what can be done here? I’m genuinely concerned.”

She shared a photograph showing the pile of balls which have landed in her garden.

Club captain Eddie Shaw said they were being plagued with antisocial behaviour by non-members aged under 18.

He has spoken with residents of Blarbuie Road and is contacting housing association Fyne Homes to discuss possible control measures.

The club has put up signs reminding golfers to be mindful of neighbouring properties and has highlighted the issue in the visitors information sheet at the clubhouse.

Green fees are paid using an honesty box system and juniors are not permitted to sign visitors in. The club only has around 100 members at the nine-hole course.

But there have been issues with players not paying. And the club is reminding visitors that non-payment constitutes as theft. It also means they will not be covered by the club’s insurance in the event of an incident.

Eddie said: “All members have been emailed but from evidence that I have obtained I am of the opinion that it is non-member youngsters who have not paid their green fee that are the culprits for hitting golf balls into the front area of number 25.”

The only CCTV is in the clubhouse, but now they are looking at aiming a camera at the ninth.

Eddie added: “The golf club is passionate about youngsters as they are the future of the club and without them the future of our existence is bleak.

“Although the season is now at a close, next year we will consider seeking assistance from Lochgilphead High School to encourage membership and assist with communicating information to enhance the golfing experience for juniors.

“For the 2024 season the committee will consider a mentoring programme for juniors which will give them the opportunity to play a few holes with a member who can advise them of course etiquette, rules of golf and tips on improving their playing standard.

“The club would like it known that under 14 year olds must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For juniors (under 16s) whose parents are not golfers, the mentoring programme will be of value.”