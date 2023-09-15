From our files – September 15 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday September 13 2013

Piper proves a hit with Glasgow shoppers

A young piper from Strachur has made £100 an hour by busking on the streets of Glasgow where he played his heart out to raise £2,000 for a new set of bag-pipes.

Jamie Campbell has wowed passers by on Buchanan Street and, in just three trips, has already made more l than £1,000.

The 11-year-old, who recently came first in two piping competitions at the Cowal Games, managed to make £450 on his first trip to the city when he performed for about four hours.

Jamie’s mum Fiona Campbell travelled with her son to the city and said they would definitely be returning.

‘It was great, we had so much fun and he did so well,’ she said.

‘Everyone loved him; we will be going back before he gets too big.

‘We looked it up and most people earn about £30 an hour busking but Jamie made about £100.

The young piper is no stranger to the piping success and comes from a famous piping family.

His grandfather was pipe major Niall Campbell MBE, who led Dunoon Grammar School Pipe Band, and both his older brothers are pipers.

Fiona said it will cost at least £2,000 for new bagpipes and she is keen to hear from anyone who has a set that Jamie could buy with his new found fortune.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 12 2003

Town shut down in live grenade scare

Businesses were closed, homes emptied and cars left stranded on Tuesday when a live ‘pineapple’ grenade was found in a garden behind Argyll Street, Lochgilphead.

The device, which was eventually removed by way of a controlled explosion, was found in the garden of Hector Walker, who lives above The Stables Restaurant.

He said: ‘As soon as I saw it I knew it was a hand grenade.’ It had been found by workman Angus Gillies who was erecting a new fence in Mr Walker’s garden.

Mr Walker alerted the police who set up a 100m exclusion zone taking in most of the top half of Argyll Street, including The Argyllshire Advertiser office.

All except Mr Walker evacuated the area, most taking the police’s advice not to move their cars, although some did.

Mr Walker later explained that he was worried about the effect on businesses: ‘I think it must be the most expensive grenade ever seen. Thousands of pounds must have been lost. They did what they had to do but it’s a pity.’

He did, however, say he was glad to have the explosive removed from his garden.

The exclusion zone was set up soon after 12.30pm and, after the initial excitement and evacuation period, the town centre took on a ghost-town like atmosphere until the schools finished for the day.

As far as the police were concerned it was better safe then sorry. They had to balance the interests of businesses and people wishing to use their services against any risk of people being injured.

All entry points to the area were manned by police officers in high-visibility jackets until it finally re-opened shortly after 5.30pm.

Inspector Eric Dearie of Strathclyde Police explained that the land where the grenade was found used to belong to the Territorial Army.

The device found was a post war Mills 36 grenade, explained Petty Officer (Diver) Tony Bean, who carried out the explosion along with Leading Diver Alan Dickman.

They came as part of a Royal Navy bomb disposal unit from The Northern Divers based at Faslane.

Fortunately no emergency services other than the police and the bomb disposal team had to get involved.

A spokesman for Lochgilphead Fire Brigade explained that the fire service would only be involved if the grenade detonated; essentially it would have to be serious for them to be called.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 16 1983

Dry spell

The spell of dry weather over the summer months – although now succeeded by more familiar rain -is reflected in the rainfall figures for last month recorded at Kilmartin.

The total rainfall for August was by far the lowest figure in recent years, being almost 50 per cent lower than the driest August in the past five years.

And in fact 20 out of then 31 days in the month saw no rainfall whatsoever, with almost a quarter of the total for the month falling in a single day.

The total for August was 47.1 mm, compared with 184.3 the previous year, and figures of 77.2 mm in 1981, 169.5 in 1980 and 150.2 in 1979. Of this total almost a quarter fell on one day, August 17, when the rainfall in the village was 11.6 mm.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday September 10 1963

Lochgilphead plan to build scheme of 76 houses

What will be Mid Argyll’s biggest building development in recent years was initiated by Lochgilphead Town Council on Monday when Oban architect, Mr William Crerar, was instructed to prepare a general layout scheme embracing 76 houses for submission to the Scottish Development Department.

And shortly after taking this decision, the council approved a £30,000 scheme for the extension of the present outfall sewer into Loch Gilp which had been the subject of concern for some time.

Having been invited by the council to speak to his proposed general layout scheme, Mr Crerar, who had meetings earlier with a sub-committee, said his plan comprised the continuation of Sinclair Drive into Union Street, building on either side part way and building on the opposite side of the road from the present playing fields.

Mr Crerar said that his continuation of Sinclair Drive provided for more houses than were required but he had prepared the overall scheme utilising the area to its utmost.

Irrespective of whatever the council approved, it was preferable to work from a master plan even although the council worked the scheme in small pockets.

He envisaged 10 3-apartments in terraced houses; 24 3-apartment flats’ in two large blocks and 42 4-apartments.

Owing to recently introduced conditions imposed by the Development Department, said Mr Crerar, certain daylight and sunlight factors had to be taken into consideration in planning.

The living rooms of the houses ran the full length of the house, with a dinette and kitchen large enough for meals.

Asked by Bailie Dr Margaret M Dewar if it was possible to incorporate specially designed houses for old people, Mr Crerar said that could be done without altering the general lay-out.