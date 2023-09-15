Free swimming proves a boon

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Free swimming for youngsters at Mid Argyll Community Pool has gone down a treat with children and parents.

Under 16s were able to use the Lochgilphead pool free of charge during the school summer holidays.

MACPool is a charity, and the board members take the cost of living crisis seriously, said chairman John Gurr.

The free sessions were to ensure all children had the chance to stay active and entertained during the holidays.

And the opportunity was snapped up by many families.

Ann McChesney of Cairnbaan is a mum of three. Her oldest child, Noah, 11, went swimming every second day during the holidays.

She said: “It usually costs £3.30 a session, which doesn’t sound like much, but when you have three, it soon adds up. Especially if they are going several times a week.

“Noah took his bike and cycled along the canal to the pool every other day to meet up with his friends and go swimming. They all loved it and it really encouraged them to stick to a routine during the holidays.

“If you passed the pool, there were always lots of kids’ bikes parked outside.

“He definitely wouldn’t have gone as often as he did if it wasn’t free.”

John Gurr, chairman of the pool board, said: “This was a popular initiative and we are really pleased that around 500 sessions were taken up by young people and was made possible with the support of Argyll and Bute Council.

“Through this partnership we were able to break down any financial barriers to ensure every child had the chance to enjoy swimming, get some exercise and have some fun.”

Keeping this in mind, the pool has introduced a new membership scheme at £16.99 for adults, £9.99 for children and £29.99 for a family of four per month.

This year, facilities at the pool have been expanding thanks to partnerships with local businesses.

RM fitness and training is offering personal training, sports massage and exercise therapy to aid recovery from injury or surgery.

Breagha beauty therapy provides waxing, beauty treatments and manicures.

There is a new soft play area for children aged five and under.

And keeping everyone refreshed with lunches, teas coffees and delicious home baking is The Salty Dog Café at MACPool.

The pool currently has vacancies for a part time lifeguard and for board members. To find out more visit macpool.org.uk for details.