Retirement is a lucky number for Room 15 shopkeeper Jean

Commuting three hours a day, five days a week for 18 years is coming to the end of the road for soon-to-be retiree Jean Brown.

For the last seven of those years Jean, from Kilmartin, who is selling her Room 15 high quality gifts and cards business in Stafford Street, has been journeying to work and back on the bus since getting her bus pass.

Many a good book has been read to while away the travelling hours, says Jean, who has enjoyed almost two decades of running the retail venture, serving customers from all over the world.

More free time to herself heralds a chance to get fitter and healthier – and spend more time with family – a second grandchild is expected in November.

“I’m fancying wild swimming, perhaps Pilates – anything that is going to get me fitter and moving more. I’m excited about what’s to come but I will miss the shop and all the sunny chat with people who come from all over the world.

“Oban has definitely bounced back after Covid, one hundred per cent – it’s busier than before, it’s buzzing. This wonderful town has a great time ahead. If I was younger, I’d do it all again. I’ve had an incredible time – it’s been well worth the daily three-hour commute,” said Jean.

“It’s been much more than a job, it’s truly been a passion and I’m so happy that the business will continue as a going concern, in the same vein.”

Jean says buying the business just over 18 years ago was a “seismic shift” after working in admin at Lochgilphead Fire Station.

“I was shopping in Oban and saw it advertised in an estate agents. It appealed straight away. I thought, ‘that looks like a good wee shop’. My sister-in-law had her own gift shop in Aberfeldy at the time, so with her help and advice she helped me set up the business here and I’ve never looked back. I’ve got a degree in archaeology and fine art so I’ve always had an appreciation of beautiful things and I’ve been lucky enough to have been surrounded by them in my shop,” she said.

And Jean added: “I’d like to say a very big thank you to all the locals in Oban and all the visitors for their support, and to all the staff who have worked with me and gone above and beyond. Thank you all.”