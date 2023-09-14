Lorna’s ceramic art helps her triumph over adversity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lorna Ahlquist’s world was turned upside down in March this year after a riding accident left her facing the rest of her life as a paraplegic.

But, despite everything, the 69-year-old ceramic artist is determined to continue making her pottery – and to keep up with her efforts in learning how to play the fiddle.

Lorna, who has just spent five months in hospital, plans to exhibit her ceramic creations in her Innellan studio as part of the Cowal Open Studios event on September 22-25.

Adjusting to her new reality has been far from easy for Lorna but her feisty “can do” attitude is helping to pull her through the testing times and provide inspiration for friends and family alike.

“I still cannot believe that I’ll be like this for the rest of my life,” said Lorna, who was born in Washington state in the US to a Scottish mother and American father. She moved to Cowal at the age of 13 and embracing Scottish life with her trademark zest.

“I was extremely lucky to be fit and very active when the accident happened as that has allowed me to adapt a wee bit better than most and every day I’m discovering new things that I can do.

“I’m slowly getting used to life in a wheelchair and have enough upper body strength to do wheelies and flicks. This helped when I wheeled a mile to the pub recently with my wheelchair skills trainer.

“I will have to adapt to a new way of making pottery but I’m working on it. I was also learning the fiddle prior to the fall and that is something I’ll have to figure out how to continue.

“I have good friendships with other Cowal Open Studios artists like ceramicists Pauline Beautyman and Michaela Goan.

“They started me off into pottery around a decade ago. So many COS artists have helped me to take part in this year’s open studios weekend.

“Whilst in hospital I got the chance to paint and work with different textiles through the programmes put on by the wonderful Horatio’s Gardens.

“I’ll be showing off my recent artworks and creations as part of the open studios weekend in my Innellan studio, supported by my husband Neil.”

Memories of that fateful day back in the spring when her pony bolted at Toward, near Dunoon, are hazy: “I recall falling but have no recollection of being taken by helicopter to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Spinal Unit. I just recall waking up in a hospital bed surrounded by tubes,” said Lorna.

“You hope something will change but gradually, over time, you learn to accept your situation and adapt.

“The nurses and consultants, as well as the amazing people from Spinal Injuries Scotland, Back Up and Wheelpower charities have helped me immensely both physically and psychologically.

“I want to help people try to regain as much normality as I can and opening up my studio to the public is a vital first step in that process.”