Loch Awe facing “cascade” of wind farms

Loch Awe could be surrounded by 11 “mega” renewable energy projects, totting up 150 wind turbines so far, with more emerging “every month”, Avich and Kilchrenan Community Council heard this week.

“We seem to be getting an avalanche,” began chairperson Chris Cowley in Kilchrenan Village Hall on September 11. “Our remit is to bring this to your attention for you to comment.”

Beside 57 turbines already turning, 90 more are proposed, all with community benefit funds. As in the film Local Hero, the boom could make local villages some of Scotland’s richest, with so many millions they cannot imagine how to spend it all, at least for now. But it also comes at a cost, turning the rural backwater into an industrial powerhouse.

Community councillor Finlay McFee estimated the system had capacity for 200 big turbines. “If those 200 turbines go in, that is £5million a year for 20 years, if they all pay £5,000 per megawatt (MW).”

The community council presented a summary of 11 renewable energy developments, in operation and proposed, around Loch Awe up to August 2023, including the number and size of turbines, and their community benefit funds. “New proposals emerge every month and we as a community council can do little other than keep a score,” it said.

Existing projects include Green Gecco’s An Suidhe Wind Farm, of 23 111m turbines east of Loch Awe, and Green Power’s Carraig Ghael Wind Farm of 20 110m turbines to the west, with benefit funds of £28,500 and £230,000 per annum (pa) respectively. Ventient Energy is exploring repowering Beinn Ghlas wind farm.

The paper also listed projects applying. Dalavich is facing a bank of wind farms across Loch Awe: Coriolis Energy hopes to heighten 14-17 136.5m turbines, consented at Blarghour Wind Farm in 2021, up to 180m, offering £289,000 pa. Beside it, Statkraft is applying for 13 turbines up to 180m, donating £429,000 pa.

To the west near Loch Nant, Green Power’s Barachander Wind Farm is proposing 11 180m turbines, contributing £330,000 pa, and Vattenfall’s Musedale Wind Farm plans 26 200m turbines, gifting £780,000 pa.

By Glen Lonan, Galileo wants 20 200m turbines at Chnoc Wind Farm, giving £600,000 pa. Plus two pumped hydro storage schemes: Drax’s consented 600MW Cruachan 2, and Intelligent Land Investments’ proposed 1.5GW plant at Balliemeanoch.

“Since then we have had another proposal in Fearnoch,” said Mr Cowley: Voltalia’s Cruach Clenamachrie Wind Farm, of eight 200m turbines, proffering £388,000 pa.

The summary concluded: “This does not include the additional infrastructure of sub-stations and pylons to connect any or all of this new power production to the grid.

“The size of the proposed turbines is still against a background of an Argyll and Bute Council Landscape Wind Energy Capacity Study (LWECS) in place, limiting the Blade Tip Height (BTH) to a max of 132m. All the new turbine proposals exceed this by some margin.” Mr McFee said: “If you look at the turbines, they are all over 180m.”

Mr Cowley said the “cascade” had prompted action: “It is the cumulative effect. None of the projects take account of anything else that is going on. They are all standalone.”

Planning officers can only consider approved wind farms in cumulative impacts, said Oban North and Lorn Councillor Kieron Green, policy lead for planning. “So it’s devil take the hindmost,” remarked Mr McFee.

“It would be nice to see a moratorium,” said a member of the public. A second asked if there was a study on the effect of turbines on people. “It is not a big noise,” she said, “but it is a constant noise. It is wearing.”

“There are huge benefits,” said a third. “All these projects keep people employed.”

“We are trying to make this village come alive again,” said community councillor Niall MacLeod. “There will be more people living here. We have got six houses allowed to be built here, but there is no funding available.”

Conversation switched to the locals’ new bargaining power. Councillor Green said: “You have to look to each company and see how it benefits the community. Affordable housing is a good idea, building the long-term sustainability of the community.”

“Build houses and get people back in,” said a member of the public. “Stop all our youths leaving for the cities,” agreed Mr MacLeod: “Give them proper jobs.” At the meeting, it was revealed Kilchrenan Primary School would close.

