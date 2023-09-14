Easy does it with new council website

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council’s new-look website makes it easier for residents, businesses and visitors to access information.

The new website offers the same online services as before, as well as some new ones, to make connecting with the council quick and convenient.

By logging on to the website, you can make secure online payments at any time of the day or night using the online “Pay It” service for: council tax; parking tickets; non-domestic rates; council invoices for services such as Telecare; planning applications and school meals.

The website also has a number of ‘request it’ and ‘report it’ functions that allow people to report lighting and road faults; tell the council if they have moved house; make and comment on planning applications; order a new bin; change the name of their house; or request a copy birth certificate.

The ‘my council’ section is the gateway to a host of council information from current fees and charges to all the papers from council and committee meetings and councillor related information.

One of the most well used functions is the bin collection information resource, which has a postcode based search, or for those subscribe to MyAccount, their next bin day is automatically shown.

For customers who prefer to use smart speakers, they can sign up to this service for their home in Argyll and Bute and can even ask the speaker to set a reminder for when their bin day has come.

Two other popular resources are the A-Z of social care resources and A-Z of licences and permits needed by law to carry out certain activities.

The website allows users to sign up to the “Keep In The Loop” service, which keeps them up to date via text or email about disruptions, service changes, events and news.

It also enables people to engage with the council by taking part in consultations and surveys.

The council’s chief executive Pippa Milne also has her won podcast on a wide range of topical subjects in Pippa’s Podcasts.

The site also has a digital assistant called Abbot, web chat and improved search function, to help get the information needed around the clock, and anyone planning a journey, can check the roads beforehand by taking a look at the roads cameras.