Announcements – September 15, 2023

DEATHS

MACLARTY – Hilary. Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Hilary, loving wife of the late Fergie, beloved mum of Sarah and Murdo and cherished country Granny to Kerry. Hilary and Fergie of Chleit Muasdale. A private service will be held at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2.30pm. A memorial service will be held in the Ardshiel Hotel, Campbeltown on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 1pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

SOMMERVILLE – Revd. Prof. Robert Gardner MD., FRC Path, FRCPG. Peacefully in Beech Manor Care Home, Blairgowrie on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in his 97th year, Bobby, beloved husband of Jennifer and the late Mavis, loving father of Ronnie and Fiona, grandfather of Gregg and Emma, great-grandfather of Sophie, Rosie and Freddie. Funeral service in Perth Crematorium on Thursday, September 21 at 10.30 a.m., followed by a memorial service in St. Anne’s Church, Coupar Angus at 12 noon to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations to Alzheimer Scotland may be given at the crematorium and church.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

JOHNSTON – The family of the late Agnes Catherine Gillies Johnston would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, messages, and phone calls. Thanks goes to Dr Anderson and all staff at the Acute Ward in Campbeltown Hospital, the community nurses and paramedics. Special thanks to Vicky, Moira and all the staff at Carr Gomm for their care and attention to Agnes. Grateful thanks to Marion McDonald for a personal and comforting service and David McEwan for organ music. The family offers warm appreciation to Kelly and all the staff at TA Blair Funeral Directors for their professionalism and guidance. Many thanks also to Campbeltown Bowling Club and Argyll Bakeries for their hospitality. Our thanks to those who joined us at the church and the graveside. The retiral collection raised £444.02 for community nurses, Kintyre Locality and Carr Gomm, Campbeltown.

MACALPINE – Margaret, Mary and Fiona would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of Calum. A special thanks to the staff at Lorn Medical Centre and Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, for the compassion, care and respect shown; to Rev Peter Park for conducting a personal and moving service both at the church and graveside; to Hamish Hoey & Son Ltd Funeral Directors for their professional guidance and support; to the staff at the Ardshiel Hotel for the refreshments. We would also like to express our thanks to everyone who attended the service at Oban Parish Church and Kilkerran Cemetery.

SEMPLE – The family of the late Cathie Semple would like to thank everyone for the many expressions of sympathy, cards, visits and floral tributes received following their sad loss. Special thanks to the community nurses, Carers Direct, Carr Gomm and Judy Semple for all their care and kindness towards mum over the years. Our grateful thanks to the Rev. Ann Knox for her comforting service at Cardross Crematorium and to the Blair family for the dignified, professional and compassionate handling of the funeral arrangements. A special thank you must also go to Ross Lorimer for his fitting eulogy which captured the essence of mum’s character and life perfectly. Finally, we would like to thank the staff at the Lodge on the Loch Hotel for the excellent meal.

IN MEMORIAMS

MCNEILL – Precious memories of John, who passed away September 14, 2022.

Missing you all the time.

– Loving wife Christine and all the family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of James, my partner and best friend, who passed away on September 14, 2022.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

you are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

– Always, Elaine.

RUSSELL – In loving memory of Douglas Muir Russell who passed away on September 16, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret Watson, much loved dad of Craig, Angela and Darlene, loving grandpa of Douglas, Ciaran, Rashan, Michelle and Mikaela and a loving papa to Caitlin. Always loved and forever in our thoughts xxxx