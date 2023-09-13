Tarbert’s Jamie looks to build on tour experience

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC player Jamie Blair from Tarbert, recently represented Hong Kong in the World Rugby U20 Trophy tournament in Kenya.

The Advertiser caught up with Jamie before he left where he spoke about his aspirations and hopes for the event.

Now he’s back in the UK we have had a chance to follow up on his adventure to Africa.

While the results of the games didn’t go Hong Kong’s way, it was a fantastic opportunity for Jamie to experience international rugby and a world tournament.

“Representing Hong Kong at the U20 Trophy was an unreal experience, and it was a privilege to be able to challenge myself at international level against the likes of the Netherlands, Spain and the USA,” he said.

“The results didn’t go our way, however, going into the competition as underdogs, I felt as a young squad with a light pack we held our own against strong opposition – many of whom play their rugby at pro/semi-pro level.

“It was a dream come true to be able to play rugby in three countries for two months full-time, and I look forward to building on what I’ve learnt back at Glasgow Hawks this season and pursuing any future opportunities that may come up.

“I’d like to give a special mention to my sponsors West Loch Shores for supporting me throughout the tour.”

Everyone at Mid Argyll is very proud of what Jamie has achieved and it’s a great example to younger players that if they work hard, they can reach their goals.

Hopefully he will play a couple of games for the Mid Argyll senior team as the season goes on.