Mid Argyll triathlon on track

The 2023 MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon returns for another year on September 24.

Based at MAC Pool, Lochgilphead, the event involves: 500-metre swim; 20km cycle; and a 6.5km run.

At the time of going to press, there were still places for both individuals and teams to take part: http://www.midargylltriclub.co.uk/midargylltriathlon.asp

Entries close on Sunday September 17.

“We aim to welcome everyone, from those who have never taken part in a triathlon to those who return regularly to the event. We are the proud winners of Triathlon Scotland 2018 ‘Most Inspiring Event’,” said Sarah Griffin of Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, event organisers.

“We especially love to see local teams take part. Often these are people of any age, who have no history of competing, but who just want to have fun together.

“With a team there’s really no need to be proficient in all three sports – just reach out to family, work colleagues, friends or social media buddies and build your own ‘dream trio’.

“You just need to find a swimmer, runner and cyclist and you are literally ‘off to the races’.

“There’s still time to make it happen and who knows where this start can take you.”

Sarah added: “May we take this chance to say a big thank you for everyone involved with organising and running the event including our main sponsors, MacQueen Bros. Oban and others who generously provide support (MacLeod Construction, Midton Acrylic, Coop Lochgilphead, Riverside Garage) and to all the volunteers on the day counting lengths in the pool, marshalling on the roads, canal or in transition and registering participants.

“We rely on a large group of people to make the event possible.

“We are grateful to 19th Argyll Scouts who will be helping with a stall selling food and drinks on the day and raising funds for their activities: (https://www.facebook.com/19thargyll)

“We hope to see you on September 24.”