Lunchtime concert proves successful movement

Mid Argyll Arts Association (MAAA) is celebrating its 40th season this year and it began with a lunchtime concert.

Benjamin Baker (violin) and Daniel Lebhardt (Piano) were the duo who opened the season to a very appreciative audience.

The concert on September 1 consisted of three sonatas for violin and piano by Mendelssohn, Schumann and Elgar, all of which were a delight to the audience clearly demonstrating just why Daniel and Benjamin are in such demand.

The middle piece was Highland Scenes by Matthew Kaner, which was composed specifically for Benjamin allowing him to show off his virtuosic violin skills.

The piano accompaniment was equally challenging, particularly for the page turner!

Given the time of the concert was a new venture for MAAA, organisers were delighted with the large audience it attracted.

The time also allowed senior pupils from both Lochgilphead High School and Tarbert Academy the opportunity to attend.

For many of the pupils this was their first chance to experience a “live” classical music concert and the comments after it were very encouraging.

MAAA hopes to see some of these young people at more of their events.

The next concert is the Willow Trio with an audio visual presentation in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Friday October 27 at 7.30pm.