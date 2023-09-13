Investment scams warning as numbers increase

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police officers in Argyll and Bute have identified an increase in victims of fraud who have been scammed through investment scams.

There has been a recent report from a victim in Oban and in Rothesay and Argyll and Bute Partnership and Prevention Office PF Laura Evans is highlighting this scam to the members of the community.

An investment scam is where people are convinced to move their money into a fictitious fund or to pay for what later turns out to be a fake investment which promised a high return.

They may be targeted by cold callers or presented with fake investment opportunities promoted on search engines and social media pressuring them to act quickly.

It might seem genuine because of the use of celebrity endorsements or testimonies from people who have allegedly received large profits but in reality, these are fake.

Criminals often set up cloned websites purporting to be legitimate investment firms and may even send out paperwork with official branding to add a layer of credibility to their scams.

Victims may also receive an initial payment of “returns” to convince them to invest larger sums of money.

PC Laura Evans, Partnership and Prevention Officer said: “You can spot an investment scam as normally you are contacted out of the blue by phone, email or social media about an investment opportunity.

“You might see an advert endorsed by a celebrity offering high returns on investment.

“The scammers may also ask you to deposit a small amount and also give you a good return; one we had reported asked the victim to deposit £50 which was doubled within a day. This made the victim feel it was then safe to ‘invest’ a much greater sum.

“Scammers will also pressure you into making a decision with no time to consider the investment.”

If you believe you’ve fallen for a scam, contact your bank immediately on a number you know to be correct, such as the one listed on your statement, their website or on the back of your debit or credit card and report it to the police by calling 101.

Remember: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Another area being highlighted for awareness is cryptocurrency, which is a digital or virtual currency designed to work as a medium of exchange.

As more people have invested their money in cryptocurrencies, criminals have capitalised on this as an opportunity to commit fraud.

As with any investment decision, the best way to protect yourself is to look out for the red flags.

• Never take any information at face value

• Remain curious and double check everything

• Always research before making any investment

STOP: taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

CHALLENGE: could it be fake? It’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

PROTECT: if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Police Scotland via 101 or at www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us

Find out more here https://www.scotland.police.uk/what-s-happening/campaigns/2020/take-five/personal/investment-scam/