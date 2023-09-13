CalMac launches “most complex ever” winter timetable

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Hebridean ferry operator CalMac has today launched its winter timetable for October 23 2023 until March 28 2024, described as “one of the most complex timetables CalMac has ever had to produce”.

Timetables will be made available for booking in a phased approach from later this month.

“This coming winter will see a number of challenges across the ferry network, with multiple vessels covering single routes over the winter period,” CalMac said.

“This is one of the most complex timetables CalMac has ever had to produce, because of the extended absence of MV Hebridean Isles, coupled with an extended dry dock period and the closures of the ports at Uig and Port Ellen by their respective owners.

“We will continue to focus our efforts on support for communities and businesses over the winter months to ensure continuity of services to all communities. This year we will spend record sums on maintenance of the vessels in a determined effort to reduce the risk of technical failures during the rest of the year.

“The timetables take into account vessel availability during CalMac’s annual overhaul schedule, which involves all 35 vessels being removed from service over winter for a set period for planned maintenance. Details of this plan will be published on the website next week.

“The timetables have also been planned without MV Hebridean Isles, normally the backbone of the relief programme during the dry dock process, as ongoing investigations into the vessel continue.

“We have listened to community feedback and are utilising the most suitable/preferred vessels, where possible, however periods of reduced service are still unavoidable for some routes, as we have stretched the fleet to its absolute limits.

“As there will be fewer major vessels available for cover during this year’s annual overhaul programme, CalMac is working with Transport Scotland to explore the feasibility of chartering third-party vessels to provide additional support and resilience to key routes across the winter dry dock period.”

The timetables will all be available to view from today, and will be open for bookings and purchasing on the following dates:

Phase one (Thursday September 28)

Ardrossan-Brodick

Stornoway-Ullapool (except for 21 October – 1 November 2023, which will be confirmed by 30 September)

Kennacraig-Islay

Uig-Tarbert-Lochmaddy

Oban-Colonsay-Port Askaig-Kennacraig

Tarbert/Claonaig-Lochranza

Phase two (Monday October 2)

Mallaig-Armadale

Berneray-Leverburgh

Barra-Eriskay

Oban-Castlebay

Oban/Mallaig-Lochboisdale

Phase three (Thursday October 5)

Oban-Craignure

Oban-Coll/Tiree

Oban-Lismore

Mallaig-Small Isles

Lochaline-Fishnish

Fionnphort-Iona

Tobermory-Kilchoan

Wemyss Bay-Rothesay

Largs-Cumbrae

Gourock-Dunoon

Colintraive-Rhubodach

Sconser-Raasay

Tarbert-Portavadie

Tayinloan-Gigha

Gourock-Kilcreggan

Kerrera-Gallanach

CalMac added: “As a result of consultation with communities, timetables for Oban-Craignure and Dunoon-Gourock have been adjusted to provide better commuter connections.”

Pauline Blackshaw, Director of Strategy and Change for CalMac, said: “We are pleased to launch the winter timetable but are sorry that this has been done later than in previous years.

“With an incredibly complex timetabling environment, we are committed to finding every opportunity available to keep services running for all communities during vessel downtime.

“The publication of the winter timetable has been impacted by the delays with preceding timetables and the delayed confirmation of this year’s overhaul plan. These plans required to be revised as a result of the ongoing investigations and uncertainty associated with MV Hebridean Isles.

“Launching our timetables on a phased basis allows us to share information with our customers to allow them to begin planning and allows us to open bookings as quickly as possible.

“Please check customer updates for further information about the timetables and the phased booking plan on our website https://www.calmac.co.uk/customer-updates/winter-2023-2024-timetable-release.”