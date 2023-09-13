Bowlers meet to remember one of their own

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Teams from Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig, Oban and Campbeltown joined Tarbert Bowling Club members recently to remember one of their greatest ever bowlers.

A total of 35 teams made up seven sections of five for the John McAlpine (Yoyo) Memorial Open Pairs, with group winners and highest runner-up progressing to the quarter finals.

The draw saw Mhairi MacDougall and Anne Moore play Nikki MacDougall and Adam Ronald with the boys proving too strong.

Duncan MacGregor and Blair MacKay were up against Jimmy Anderson and Shirley Bannatyne with Duncan playing a wonder bowl in the last end to pick up a count and win by a shot.

David Ronald and Stephen Campbell were against Scott Gargan and Roddy McDonald with the Lochgilphead pair winning while the final tie saw Gavin Mclachlan and Robert Todd against Jamie Lang and James Woodrow with Gavin and Robert winning Comfortably.

The semi-final stage saw Nikki and Adam against Gavin and Robert.

This was a close game with Gavin and Robert starting well but Nikki and Adam finished the last two ends well to win and book their place in the final.

The other semi-final was Duncan and Blair against Scott and Roddy, another close game but Duncan’s team proved too strong and made it an all-Tarbert final.

This was another close game. Nikki and Adam both had a couple of unlucky results giving Duncan and Blair an early cushion which saw the former needing a three in the last end which proved too much.

The beaten quarter finalists played the vodka run with Tarbert’s David and Stephen winning against Jimmy and Shirley in another close final.

Tarbert BC wish to thank Karen and Sam McAlpine for sponsoring the day and presenting the prizes.

Thanks also went to the local council, businesses and individuals who donated excellent raffle prizes, Anne Moore and the kitchen staff who organised the fantastic spread of food throughout the day, Derek Guy and the bar staff for keeping everyone hydrated, Nikki MacDougall and Mhairi MacDougall for the running of the competition and all the players for coming and showing their support for Karen and Sam.

President Duncan MacGregor and Karen McAlpine finished the day off thanking everybody for their efforts and sharing some stories about John.