Around the fairways

Lochgilphead Golf Club

The ladies from Lochgilphead Golf Club gathered on Sunday morning for the second round of the annual ladies championship.

First round leader Fiona McLeod was out last in the leading group with Kathleen Young and Jane Hepburn, while the mother and daughter duo of Kirsty and Eilidh Flanagan led the way with the first tee-off.

Eilidh was looking to keep her form and gain points in the competition. She didn’t disappoint – and delivered an excellent 35 points.

Kathleen kept her group on their toes and clawed back the three-stroke lead from Fiona during the outward nine holes and continued with her prowess over the remaining holes to end with a gross of 84 for round two.

Jane, Kirsty and Fiona all scored well in the Stableford competition but it was impossible to catch the rising star that is Eilidh Flanagan.

Final results:-

Dunans Trophy – Scratch

Winner – Kathleen Young 169

Oliver Trophy – Handicap

Winner – Eilidh Flanagan 76 points

Well done to both ladies.

This week the ladies section are heading out for a visit with the Taynuilt ladies and are hoping some of the good form they have been seeing recently will continue.

Tarbert Golf Club

It has been a busy time at Tarbert Golf Club with the culmination of all the knock-out finals taking place.

On Friday September 1 brothers John and Bruce MacNab faced each other in the Presidents Cup final.

There was only one hole in it with four left to play but birdies at both the 15th and 16th gave Bruce a three and two victory.

Next up was the Cairns Christie final on Wednesday September 6 between Bruce MacNab and James Smyth.

James took full advantage of the strokes he was receiving and a terrific back nine saw him salvage a draw and force sudden death.

So onto the 19th hole which Bruce managed to win for his third piece of silverware in six days.

On Friday September 8 it was the turn of the ladies with Seona Martin defeating Angela Vernel in the Bon Accord Cup and Laura Henderson defeating Sheena Ferguson on Georgie’s Cup.

On Saturday the gents teed up for the second round of the Archie MacNab Memorial Cup, with first round leader John MacNab round in 71 for 40 points, giving him a total of 76 points and first place.

The James Johnson was coupled in as well with John also taking the honours with a net 62.

This was John’s fourth trophy in a golden two-week period.

Andrew Henderson edged out Chris Smyth by the best inward half (bih)on 66 for the September Medal.

On Sunday September the Glenral Trophy final was played with Chris Smyth and Lewis Preston defeating Kenny MacFarlane and Peter Bates by a three and two margin.

Finally on Sunday the ladies played for the September Medal with Sheena Ferguson’s nett 65 taking first place.