Argyll MP “delighted” after reshuffle

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has been promoted from chief whip by the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, in a reshuffle of its frontbench team.

“I am absolutely delighted to be the SNP’s new foreign affairs spokesperson and to have been appointed to the prestigious Foreign Affairs Select Committee,” Mr O’Hara said.

In July the neighbouring SNP MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Angus Brendan MacNeil, was suspended from the party’s Westminster group after a reported clash with Mr O’Hara, then chief whip in charge of party discipline, compelling members to attend and vote in Parliament as the leadership desires.

MacNeil now sits as an independent MP, following a unanimous decision by the SNP’s conduct committee to expel him.

We asked Mr O’Hara what are his thoughts about leaving his role as chief whip. What did he enjoy and not enjoy about it?

“Being chief whip was a fascinating and sometimes challenging experience. It puts the incumbent at the coal-face and provides a unique insight into exactly how parliament works.”

Is your promotion a reward, or an apology, for the difficulties you experienced as chief whip?

“Only Stephen could say if this was a “reward” but given that I currently chair both the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on International Law, Justice and Accountability, and the Yazidis, and until recently I chaired the group on Democracy and Human Rights in the Gulf, and am currently vice-chair of the Genocide Prevention, the South Sudan, the Hazaras, and the Freedom of Religion or Belief APPGs, I don’t think I lack the necessary experience to do the job.”

Did you ask for this new role?

“Since being elected to parliament in 2015, foreign affairs and international human rights has been my passion. The role therefore was one I was never going to refuse, and when Stephen Flynn offered it to me, I didn’t need a second before saying yes.”

What are your priorities as the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesperson?

“My immediate priority will be to build on the great work done by my predecessor Drew Hendry MP, who had worked so hard in building closer relationships between Scotland and our allies, particularly in the United States.

“It is my intention to be just as vocal in my condemnation of Putin’s invasion and equally supportive of Ukraine’s efforts.

“I also want to be able to use this privileged platform to give a voice to those people and those communities who are day-in and day-out suffering the most awful persecution or facing genocide, and whose plight has been ignored by the international community.”

Both roles would make you very busy – how much of his time are you able to dedicate to your Argyll and Bute constituents?

“My overriding priority always has been, and always will be, the welfare of my constituents. They will always come first. I promised in 2015 that I would be the hardest working MP this constituency has ever had, and I still hold to that promise.

“Being chief whip meant that I was always extremely busy, but I still managed to get home every Thursday night and get out and about to somewhere across this vast constituency.

“And I did that while still able to chair those human rights groups and write formal reports with parliamentary colleagues. If anything, the new roles should actually free up time as much of what I did informally, I can now do formally, without the added workload of being the chief whip of the third largest party at Westminster.”